Who knows how many games Kim Mulkey’s first women’s basketball team will win at LSU. Or whether her squad will finish in the top half of the Southeastern Conference (LSU was picked to finish seventh by the media, eighth by the coaches), make the NCAA tournament, or one day win the program’s first national championship.

None of that really mattered Tuesday night as members of the Fast Break Club met and mingled with LSU players and coaches on the floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a kickoff event to start the 2021-22 season.

For a program that had become stale in recent years, the night was like a shot of adrenaline. There were cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger and food and, of course, Mulkey, who was orchestrating the whole event. She even coaxed a few impromptu words out of LSU president William F. Tate IV after he popped in from an evening jog.

A force of nature, Mulkey took to the podium, sent her voice ringing over the couple of hundred folks seated at tables on the PMAC floor and across the arena’s now empty purple seats. Seats she hopes these fans and many more will soon start filling.

“Please tell people to come,” Mulkey said. “Don’t wait until we win 25 games or a national championship. It matters.”

Twenty-five wins? National championship? LSU athletic director Scott Woodward (also in attendance) didn’t aim low in luring the three-time NCAA title-winning coach home to Louisiana from Baylor, and she doesn’t either.

The Tigers — all LSU women’s teams are called Tigers now, not Lady Tigers — occupy a special place in LSU sports fandom. There isn’t the fervor for women’s basketball that there is for football or baseball. But there is an expectation and tradition of winning, one that will draw fans by the thousands if they have reason to believe.

There are visible signs of change already within the program, starting with Tuesday’s event. The Fast Break Club is closing in on 200 members just ahead of the first of two home exhibition games at 2 p.m. Saturday against Langston. There was no Fast Break Club last season because of the pandemic. Two seasons ago, the club had dwindled to 22 members.

That’s not a fast break. That’s a slow drip.

Fans in general are returning at a fast-break pace, too. LSU has yet to meet its goal of 5,000 season tickets sold, but the Tigers are well north of 4,000, numbers not seen since the Seimone Augustus days.

Speaking of Augustus, fans were invited into the LSU women’s practice gym for a look at the remodeled venue. In addition to pictures of this season’s 15 players, the season’s theme of “Respect the past/Embrace the future” is literally written on the north wall. Among the words are pictures of late LSU coach Sue Gunter, Augustus, and fellow greats Sylvia Fowles and Temeka Johnson — there’s even a faint image of Pokey Chatman as a player if you look hard enough — along with pictures of Mulkey and Tate at the opposite end.

Mulkey makes no grand promises about the coming season, save one.

“Win or lose, people will leave the PMAC saying we played hard,” she said. “They might say, ‘They’re not as good as that other team, but they played their butts off.’

“Have patience. I’m the most impatient person in the world, but they’re learning a new system. Be patient and be fair.”

It will be hard for folks to be patient knowing how Mulkey won at Baylor (632 victories and an .859 winning percentage). But the imagery couldn’t be more clear.

She expects to win. The folks gathered at the PMAC on Tuesday expect to win. And beneath LSU’s six purple final four banners (five NCAA, one AIAW) hanging from the catwalk, former women’s assistant and current TAF vice president Joe Carvalhido made a prediction Mulkey didn’t refute.

“I truly believe our next coach will hang a gold banner,” he said.

With respect to the past, there’s a chance that LSU’s future may be brighter than even the program’s glory days.