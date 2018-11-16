Will Wade often talks how about how many college basketball games are won or lost in the final six minutes.
In fact, he preaches it to his team in practice — day after day.
Wade’s persistence paid off handsomely Friday night when No. 22 LSU, which struggled for 34 minutes, pulled itself together and escaped with a 74-67 victory over Louisiana Tech in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Trailing 58-57 heading into the all-important final six-minute stretch, LSU (4-0) took the lead with 5:57 left on Tremont Waters’ drive to the basket and went on a 17-9 run to finally close out Louisiana Tech (3-1).
“We played better,” Wade said of the six-minute game, which he and his team work on for at least 10 minutes in every practice.
Waters converted a turnover by Amorie Archibald into a basket to give LSU its first lead since the 16:17 mark of the second half, providing the spark the Tigers needed to claim the win and start 4-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Freshman Ja’vonte Smart, who also had a hand in LSU’s big final run, fired in a career-high 16 points to lead four Tigers in double figures.
Waters finished with 14 and Skylar Mays and Daryl Edwards had 12 each. It was a season-high for Edwards, who's been battling injuries since the preseason and had scored just four points in the first three games.
“We came together,” said Waters, who added five assists and five rebounds. “Obviously, they went on a run and we had to settle down and come together as a group.”
Forward Anthony Duruji drained three 3-pointers and led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Exavian Christon had 15 and Archibald 10.
Christon had four 3-point baskets, three coming in the first half as Louisiana Tech pressed the issue from the start and hung around to trail by just three at halftime.
The Bulldogs used a sticky full-court press to cause havoc in the second half and took its largest lead at 54-46 with 12:42 left.
But LSU went on a 7-0 run that was sparked by Waters and Edwards to get back in it and survived even though freshman Naz Reid, its leading scorer, was limited by an ankle issue.
Reid, who was averaging 19.0 points, had just four in 10 minutes and the Tigers were held 18 points below their season’s average of 92.0 points.
LSU shot a season-low 45.3 percent, was outrebounded for the first time 42-38 this season and allowed 11 3-point baskets — a recurring problem in the first three games.
After Waters’ big basket gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish even though Tech tied it at 62-62 about three minutes later, Mays had the play of the night.
He drove the lane, spun to avoid a defender going for a steal and flipped the ball up and into the basket with his back to the goal.
That gave LSU a 61-58 lead with 5:17 to play, energizing the Tigers bench and the PMAC crowd.
LSU pushed the lead to four before Tech responded and tied the game for the last time at 62-all.
Smart hit a 3-point shot from the left wing on a feed from Waters with 2:04 to play, and the Tigers never trailed after that.
“Shout-out to Tremont for the assist,” Smart said. “I just stepped in and made the shot. That is what players do. I’m a freshman, but I will take the shot.”
LSU pushed the advantage to eight points with 40 seconds left and then nine, matching their largest lead of the game, at 74-65 on two free throws by Edwards with 21 seconds remaining.
“Overall, the defense played pretty good,” Wade said after his team held Tech to just 39.3 percent from the field and outscored the Bulldogs 44-26 in the paint area. “We’re better when we mix our defenses up. The defense was improved.”
Kavell Bigby-Williams, who scored five points and had six rebounds, came up big with a defense rebound with 1:40 to play and the Tigers clinging to a three-point lead.
Back on the other end, he pulled down a missed 3-point attempt by Waters and scored to push the lead to five (67-62) with 1:08 remaining.
Wade praised the play of Bigby-Williams and Edwards, who added three rebounds and two assists to his 12-point night.
“I was really proud of those two seniors,” Wade said. “Kavell had a huge offensive rebound and put-back down there and Daryl was awesome. I knew Daryl was going to play well … he had a great disposition about him.
“We found a way to win that game, that’s the main thing,” he added. “That was a good team win for us, but we need to get better next week.”