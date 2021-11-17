Freshman defensive back Sage Ryan backpedaled during a drill Wednesday afternoon, then he suddenly planted his foot in the grass and changed direction, running forward to complete the rep.
Ryan, a former five-star recruit, hasn’t played in the last two games because of an undisclosed injury, but he practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey for the second straight day during LSU’s open period as he gets closer to a return.
“We need to see how he does during the week,” Orgeron said Wednesday morning, “but right now, all indications are that he will play.”
Ryan would give LSU depth in a depleted secondary. After recovering from a hamstring injury that had bothered him since preseason camp, he started against Florida and Ole Miss. Ryan has made five tackles and broken up two passes.
While Ryan continued to practice, freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith wasn’t present during the viewing period. Smith, who may return from an injury by the final game of the regular season next weekend, had stood off to the side in a non-contact jersey Tuesday.
Roll Call:
Players absent from the 15-minute viewing period:
DL Maason Smith, Fr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
LB Josh White, So.
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
RB Josh Williams, So.
DB Major Burns, So.
LB Hunter Faust, Jr.
LB Phillip Webb, Fr.
LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.
DE Gabe Leonards, Fr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR LJ Gilyot, So.
WR Evan Francioni, Jr.
Players wearing gold, non-contact jerseys:
DB Jay Ward, Jr.
WR Jontre Kirklin, Sr.
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
S Jordan Toles, So.
LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.
DB Pig Cage, Fr.
DE Soni Fonua, Sr.
OL Marlon Martinez, So.
TE Jack Mashburn, So.
Players known to be out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Andre Anthony, running back John Emery Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Ali Gaye, linebacker Jared Small, offensive guard Chasen Hines, offensive tackle Cameron Wire, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and defensive tackle Joseph Evans.
Players who entered the NCAA transfer portal: wide receiver Koy Moore, quarterback Myles Brennan and linebacker Navonteque Strong.