This is the second of a three-part series. To read Part I, go here.
Joe Burrow soon arrived in Baton Rouge to learn the LSU offense and participate in summer workouts. He had an immediate agenda: getting comfortable with logistics of the workouts so he wouldn’t look like a freshman once everyone was there. He also had a short-term goal. The first week of June — his second week in town — the team would have a conditioning test before the start of workouts. Joe wanted to introduce himself by making a strong first impression. He wanted to win every sprint in the test.
The test was no joke. First came 90-yard shuttles: running 30 yards up the field, 30 yards back, 30 yards up again. Sixteen times! That was followed by straight-ahead 110-yard dashes. Ten of them!
Joe finished first in every sprint.
“It was insane,” long snapper Blake Ferguson says. “He didn’t even look winded.”
Those sprints would always stick in Ed Orgeron’s mind. It was not only that Joe repeatedly left everyone else in his dust. It was also the way he just kept going about his business without feeling the need to say a word about any of it.
Joe was a worker. It showed in the weight room. It showed in on-the-field workouts. It showed in film study.
He was usually the first player to the football facility — and also last to leave. Joe kept his head down and his mouth shut. He did everything asked of him — and much more than that.
Coach O could not have been more pleased with the Joe he came to know in those initial weeks. Even at home, he could not stop talking about his new quarterback. Kelly Orgeron heard something about Joe pretty much every night when her husband got home.
“There wasn’t a lot of chit-chat between them at that point,” Kelly says. “But you could tell Joe was winning Ed over — just by his actions.”
When training camp started, Joe showed Coach O a lot more that set him apart.
Joe knew when to change pass protections. He knew what to look for against certain defenses. His throws were accurate. He ran the ball well. He was tough: a quarterback playing with what Coach O saw as the mentality of a linebacker. And his leadership — not the rah-rah type but nonetheless a model of confidence and consistency — gave Coach O great reason to believe in him as a field general.
“Every time we put him in there, he took control of the huddle,” Coach O says. “You could just tell he was different.”
There was one potential problem as preseason practices continued. Although players were intentionally tight-lipped and bland with any public comments about the quarterback competition, their private discussions escalated to the point of drama. The two prime candidates to win the starting job appeared to be redshirt junior Justin McMillan — who had already earned a kinesiology degree but would continue playing ball as a graduate student — and Joe. (This was in contrast to a belief widely held by fans and media members, before Joe’s arrival, that the previous year’s second-string quarterback, Myles Brennan, would be the next starter.)
Guys on the team were not shy about voicing their opinions. Some wanted McMillan. Others wanted Joe. But as Coach O now describes the split: “There wasn’t a big Joe camp. There was a big Justin camp.”
McMillan had done well in spring practice. Plus, he had already been at LSU for three years. He had a lot of friends on the team — and some felt strongly that he had earned the right to start ahead of an unproven newcomer. But now Joe was getting more first-team practice reps than McMillan or any of the other quarterbacks.
Coach O had consistently maintained the starter would not be named until late in camp. In the locker room, however, discussion among players crystallized around the belief that Joe was going to be the guy. McMillan clearly saw it that way, as did one of the other quarterbacks in camp, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, both were missing from practice. That night, Narcisse announced on Twitter that he was leaving LSU to play elsewhere. The next morning, McMillan did the same thing.
That left only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Joe and Brennan. What if something happened to one of them — or to both? Football being football, the most violent team sport in America, it was an obvious concern for Coach O and anyone else who cared about the Tigers.
Coach O knew that outsiders — fans and media folks — were expressing angst. “Oh, boy,” he says now. “Sky is falling!”
But he was more focused on what he had to address internally. The so-called “Justin camp” of players was not happy — and team unity was at risk. Some players were angry. Some were confused. Others just wanted more information.
“There was a black cloud around here,” Coach O says. “There were a lot of rumors going on … and people taking sides.”
Coach O called a meeting with the team’s leadership council: a dozen or so players including Foster Moreau, Devin White, Garrett Brumfield, Rashard Lawrence, John Battle, Nick Brossette, and Blake Ferguson.
“Coach O just wanted clarity from the leaders,” Ferguson says. “Is there something that the team is seeing that I’m not seeing? Because there was a bit of obvious hostility. And that’s something that Coach has always done very well … is knowing when something is up and being able to put that fire out quickly.
“He has a saying: Small things turn into big things — if you let them. He didn’t want something small to turn into something big. He didn’t want to lose the team.”
Part of the problem was this: Some of the players closest to McMillan were upset because they felt camp had opened with the starting job being Joe’s to lose instead of something he had to earn.
Coach O took the discussion from semantics to statistics. He explained that the offensive coaching staff — primarily coordinator Steve Ensminger and analyst Jorge Munoz — had been grading the quarterbacks every day of camp. He even had a printout of the results with him to emphasize the way every movement had been studied and documented.
“I showed it to them,” Coach O says. “Some of them said the grades were wrong!”
The whole idea of the leadership council was to foster open dialogue and give players a greater stake in ownership of the team. But suggesting that the coaches would not properly grade what they saw in person and then on video? That did not sit right with the head coach.
“Hey, my ass is on the line, too,” Coach O recalls saying. “You don’t think I’m going to play the best player? You got to trust us on this. You got to trust me on this.”
Ferguson says Coach O “quickly repositioned” the discussion with an explanation that basically went like this: “Look, this is who statistically has been the best quarterback during camp. This is who has looked the most comfortable. This is the guy who has checked all the boxes so far.” They were all the same guy: Joe. And — although no starter had officially been named yet — that was why Joe kept getting the most practice reps.
“It was not political,” Ferguson says. “Joe just worked. And he did whatever it took to be the guy.”
Ultimately, members of the leadership council came to a consensus that staying together — One Team, One Heartbeat — needed to remain top priority. They took turns affirming that Coach O had always been honest with them and that they had no reason to stop believing in him. The closing message they gave Coach O was one of reassurance and shared commitment: We’re going to back up Joe. We’re all going to support him. Let’s go do this.
The leadership council then went straight to the team meeting room for a players-only session with the whole team.
“Everybody came into that meeting feeling some type of way,” tight end Thaddeus Moss says. “Everybody had a salty taste in their mouth. They’re like, man, that’s messed up that Joe came in here and they just handed over the job right away. So everybody naturally had just a little animosity towards him. You could feel the tension in the room.”
Members of the leadership council spoke — with star linebacker Devin White, offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield, and Foster Moreau playing key roles. Other players offered thoughts, too. There would never be universal agreement on the way things had been handled, but just about everyone ended up on the same page: No matter what has already happened, we need to move forward together.
Joe was silent for most of the meeting — just listening and processing.
“I knew that a lot of the guys on the team had a lot of respect for Justin and were really rooting for him,” Joe says now. “When he transferred, I think a lot of people felt hurt. And I understood that. I wouldn’t want some guy to transfer in from Ohio and take my friend’s job.”
Joe heard numerous comments about it being time for everyone to get behind him ... that everyone had to be behind him.
Then — toward the end of the meeting — Joe finally stood up and spoke. It was the first time he had addressed the team as a whole. He wanted to make sure everyone knew he was a team guy before anything else. He also knew how important it was to be direct and for the team to squelch whatever negativity had been working its way through the locker room.
Joe can instantly take himself back to the moment and recreate a good chunk of what he wanted to get across to his teammates: “If anybody has anything to say, if anybody has any beef with me, come out and say it right now. We’ll hash it out. But after this, we have to be a team, because we’re going to win a lot of football games together, and we can’t have any of this get in the way.”
Ferguson remembers Joe’s opening message being something to this effect: “I’m here to do everything I can to help this team win. If I’m the starter, I’m the starter. If I’m the backup, I’m the backup. But whoever the starter is, as a team, we have to support that guy.”
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recalls Joe being brief but strong in the way he went from there — basically saying: “I wasn’t trying to break up a family or a team. We all have one goal. We know why I’m here. Y’all going to get my all. And if I’m going to be the starter, I will lead the way the quarterback of a team is supposed to lead.”
Moss says everything felt different — much better — walking out of that meeting.
“That speech was one of the biggest turning points of Joe being at LSU,” he says. “That let everybody know that, OK, that is the quarterback. Like, all right, we like Joe. That’s our guy. Let’s ride.”
How important was that pair of back-to-back meetings — the fact that the leadership council responded so well to Coach O and the rest of the team then followed suit in support of Joe?
“Monumental,” Coach O says. “That had to happen that way.”
Had things gone differently — had the quarterback controversy been left to simmer or even escalate — what then?
“We’re not where we’re at today,” Coach O says. “No way. We’re not even close. We’re not even talking about any of this.”
In addition to things generally calming down in camp that night, there were two major developments that would take on more and more meaning as time went on.
Coach O had taken up for Joe — showing his trust in him.
And Joe — quiet transplant from afar — had spoken up with the firm tone and direct manner of a true leader.
On Monday, Aug. 27, six days before the 2018 season opener, Coach O announced that Joe would be the starting quarterback in the marquee matchup against No. 8 Miami. It was a good decision. In Joe’s first collegiate start, the Tigers jumped on top early and cruised to a 33-17 victory. Joe’s personal numbers were mediocre: 11-of-24 passing for 140 yards. But he led the team to six scoring drives without a turnover. He handled the bright lights and big-game atmosphere with promising poise. And this was only a beginning.
With Joe leading the way — his coaches and teammates believing in him more and more each week — the 2018 Tigers exceeded expectations by a long shot. They beat No. 7 Auburn on the road and manhandled No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium.
Joe was demanding — both of himself and of his teammates. He was fearless and aggressive and relentless. He didn’t play against a defense so much as he attacked it. Yet he also knew how to avoid trouble. He began the season by setting a school record with 158 passes before throwing an interception. Joe could always run, too, either by design or when his protection broke down. He was by no means a model of perfection. He was not a physical freak or regular collector of gaudy statistics. But his knowledge and confidence and grit took him a long way. Joe was a leader and a battler — a get-it-done guy who coaches and teammates and fans enthusiastically embraced as one of their own.
For a good number of folks, his surname even went from Burrow to Burreaux — a wordplay equivalent of a welcoming hug in a place where “Geaux Tigers!” is a battle cry for all. The new spelling was a Cajun compliment: So what if you’re from Ohio? You’re here now. You’re one of us.
Joe was not one to offer all of himself at once to his adoring public. Piece by piece, though, he shared enough for people outside the football program to get at least scattered glimpses of who he was.
For the first time in his life, he was doing his own laundry — his mom still having done that for him throughout his three years at Ohio State.
As a graduate student, he preferred online classes so he could maximize his time studying football.
In his free time, he enjoyed visiting L’Auberge Casino, where blackjack was his game of choice.
He had a thing for caramel apple suckers.
He always wore one of his game socks inside out — just a habit or a superstition or whatever.
And, yes, he was well aware that people thought he looked like an older version of Macaulay Culkin in the movie Home Alone. He also got a lot of Kevin Bacon comparisons.
In interviews, Joe’s confidence sometimes crossed into cockiness, but never enough to really turn anyone against him. That was probably because he displayed other qualities that outweighed any of that. Joe was a team guy before anything else. He was thoughtful of others. He was funny when he wanted to be. And he could be endearing in his role of “Northern Guy” in South Louisiana.
A good example came during a group media session — Thanksgiving week — when someone asked if he wanted to try oyster dressing.
“I have no idea what you just said to me,” Joe said. “I don’t know what that is.”
Someone informed him of Coach O’s opinion that oyster dressing was a critical component of Thanksgiving. That did nothing to make Joe want to try it.
Did he think oysters were gross?
“No, I like charbroiled oysters,” he said. “I don’t know about oyster dressing though. I don’t know — they just mash up the oysters into a dressing? Doesn’t sound too appealing to me.”
Joe laughed. The media folks laughed. And they moved on to something else.
By this point, Joe had repeatedly shown he was equally capable of meaningful introspection and silly proclamation.
Exhibit A from his Twitter deck — meaningful — was a quote he had seen somewhere else and embraced: “Don’t be focused on becoming THE man … focus on becoming A man.”
Exhibit B — silly — was his next tweet right under that: “How do people not like pineapple on their pizza is the real question.”
Nobody was about to nominate Joe for the Outgoing Hall of Fame. All in all, though, he seemed to be a good guy.
Of course, leading LSU to victories was still the primary fuel for his growing popularity. Unfortunately, in the most anticipated game of the year, Joe was not able to do much against No. 1 Alabama. The No. 4 Tigers lost 29-0 at home. They later suffered a bitter 74-72 loss in an epic seven-overtime game at Texas A&M. But they bounced back to defeat No. 7 Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU finished 10-3 and ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Not bad for a team whose head coach had entered the season with his job in jeopardy. Coach O gave much of the credit to Joe — and he repeatedly expressed his appreciation to Joe’s parents. Kelly Orgeron did, too. Sometimes it was when one or both of the Orgerons saw one or both of the Burrows at a game. Other times Coach O would call or text.
“It felt like he just took an extra step to make us feel at ease with Joe being there, and he always expressed his thanks,” Robin Burrow says. “I mean, I don’t even know how many times he and Kelly said, ‘Gosh, thank you so much for trusting us and letting Joe come down here.’ Well, Joe was a 21-year-old young man who made his own decision. It wasn’t like we were letting him come down there … but it was always Thank you for trusting us with Joe. And it always felt very real.”
Joe was a much bigger deal heading into the 2019 season. Already an established star in Louisiana — and with a full year of experience now — he was clearly positioned to play the role of leading man for the Tigers. So it made perfect sense that he was one of three players — along with All-American safety Grant Delpit and center Lloyd Cushenberry — picked to represent LSU at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.
LSU’s turn was the afternoon of Monday, July 15. Coach O and the players spent close to five hours answering questions and posing for photos. Joe’s attire was equal parts serious businessman and Looney Tunes cartoon kid — a gray suit paired with blue-and-yellow Road Runner socks. His playful explanation of the socks featuring a make-believe bird known for his blazing speed: “Because I’m too fast!”
If any fuddy-duddy in the media crowd were foolish enough to question the intellectual weight of a graduate student simply based on his choice of foot covering — the LSU quarterback literally sharing each step with a cartoon character — Joe quickly extinguished any such nonsense. He did it by revealing how he’d spent much of the previous weekend when regular routines in Baton Rouge had been halted by the threat of a hurricane. He watched YouTube videos on his phone — physics videos. Theory of relativity. Quantum mechanics. Black holes. Neutron stars. How about that for some light entertainment? Teammates and friends were rushing off to hurricane parties — a foreign concept for someone from Ohio. Joe opted for physics videos.
Joe and Coach O had a lot of actual football to talk about, too. One of the hottest topics was the new offense being installed by Steve Ensminger and young assistant Joe Brady, the innovative first-year passing game coordinator who had left the New Orleans Saints to join the LSU staff.
Yes, Joe and Coach O repeatedly said to writers and broadcasters wanting to know if 2019 would finally be the year LSU would truly open up its offense. They spoke about going no-huddle and spreading out the field. They spoke about getting the ball to the best athletes in open space. They spoke about constantly challenging defenses with a creative array of run-pass option plays (RPOs).
This was exactly what Coach O had promised Joe and his family during their recruiting weekend. It was really happening. And Joe was not about to back down from a stunning collection of comments he had recently made to a pack of reporters at the Manning Passing Academy: “I think we’re going to score a lot of points, and I don’t think a lot of people are used to LSU scoring 40, 50, 60 points a game. And I think we have that capability. I think if we do what we need to do … we can be one of the best offenses in the country.”
Although equally confident in his team, Coach O was not that bold in Hoover. He instead emphasized something he often does: the need for his team to “block out the noise” emanating from anywhere outside the program. The big difference now was the form of noise that needed to be blocked. A year earlier, it had been an ugly stream of negative predictions about losing and Coach O being on the hot seat. Now it was all bouquets and sunshine. Either way, Coach O knew all of that needed to be packed away so his players and coaches could concentrate on each task along the way. Tough schedule. Need to take it one game at a time. One team … one heartbeat! None of it was anything out of the ordinary.
When Joe and Coach O spoke about each other during individual interview sessions — each beyond earshot of the other — that was when the team-speak gave way to mutual admiration.
Coach O said of Joe: “He came right at the right time. I think he changed our program around. He gave us some stability at the quarterback position. He gave us a leader there. He gave us a coach on the football field. I think we’ve only just seen the beginning of Joe Burrow.”
He also said this: “Joe, when he speaks, everybody listens — because of the way he works.”
Joe expressed absolute commitment to the man who had given him new life as a college athlete: “I’ll run through a wall for Coach O. I wouldn’t run through a wall for everybody.”
In response to a question from Brody Miller of The Athletic, Joe also spoke to dispel the outdated caricature image of Coach O as a barrel-chested, voice-challenged hype guy known mostly for wild motivational antics and great recruiting rather than overall football strategy and game-planning expertise: “People probably do think that. But if you sit down with Coach O for more than 45 seconds, you can see that is not the case at all. Coach O is probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around, not only in football but in life.”
At the end of a long day, before heading to the airport for a private flight back to Baton Rouge, the LSU contingent went to dinner at J. Alexander’s. Coach O and company — the three players, Derek Ponamsky, former LSU star Jacob Hester, plus Michael Bonnette and Brandon Berrio from LSU Sports Information — were joined by SEC Network broadcasters Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic. The conversation was casual: Coach O holding court and telling stories at one table while the players had their own just behind him.
When it was time to order, the players did not know if they had free rein to pick anything on the menu or if the other table would just be sending food their way. So Joe had the server ask for them.
“Hey, he saved my ass,” Coach O said. “Let him order whatever he wants. Get them all whatever they want.”
It was a light moment. But Joe was surprised to hear what Coach O said and could not leave it at that. Speaking from one table to the next, he said: “What are you talking about, Coach? You’re the one who saved me.”
Coach O called Joe’s parents after that day in Hoover. He wanted them to know how well their son had represented himself, the football program, and all of LSU. He wanted them to know how proud he was of Joe.
The call was not long. It was only one of numerous conversations the Burrows had shared with Coach O in the year-plus they had known him. But something about it — something about the way Coach O spoke about Joe — felt different.
“You could sense that maybe that relationship had gone farther than the typical player-coach relationship,” Jimmy Burrow says. “It just made us feel good that Joe had made the right decision.”
Coming Wednesday: Part III. To read Part I, go here.