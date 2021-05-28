Paul Mainieri announced Friday he will retire at the end of the season.
As we reflect on his career, see how his teams fared over his 15 years as LSU's baseball coach.
2007
In his first year as head coach, Mainieri regularly started multiple freshmen. The Tigers finished 29-26-1, but they set the foundation for a national championship two years later.
2008
As the players developed, LSU was 6-11-1 in the SEC in mid-April. Then it won 23 straight games and reached the College World Series for the first time since 2004.
2009
This was Mainieri’s most successful season. On the heels of its CWS run, LSU returned to the top of college baseball by winning the program’s sixth national championship and Mainieri’s one title.
2010
After a hot start, LSU stumbled down the stretch, losing 14 of its last 17 regular season games. The Tigers still won the SEC tournament and played in an NCAA regional.
2011
Though LSU had some players left from the championship team, this became a rebuilding year. The Tigers finished 36-20 and missed the postseason. They wouldn’t again under Mainieri.
2012
LSU won its second SEC regular season title in Mainieri’s tenure and secured the first of an NCAA-record six straight national seeds. The Tigers went 47-18. They lost in the super regional.
2013
Led by future major leaguers Alex Bregman and Aaron Nola, LSU hurtled back into the College World Series. It lost its first two games there to finish seventh in the country.
2014
Another season, another national seed in the NCAA tournament. LSU won the SEC tournament and envisioned a title, but it then lost at home in the regional round, finishing the season 46-16-1.
2015
LSU stormed through the regular season, won the SEC championship and reached the College World Series as the No. 2 overall seed. But the Tigers ultimately fell short of their goal.
2016
Though not as dominant as previous seasons, LSU once again hosted a super regional. It lost to eventual champion Coastal Carolina in two games. The Tigers ended 45-21 overall.
2017
Aside from 2009, this was Mainieri’s best chance to win another title. The Tigers reached the finals of the College World Series, where they lost to Florida in two games.
2018
After replacing most of its roster, LSU broke its streak of national seeds and lost in a regional. The Tigers finished 39-27. They didn’t host postseason games for the first time since 2011.
2019
The Tigers entered the season ranked No. 1 in the country, but they never met the preseason expectations, losing in the super regional round to end the year 40-26.
2020
Who knows how this LSU team would have fared? The season ended after 17 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mainieri had to hold the final team meeting over a conference call.
2021
In Mainieri’s last season, LSU recovered from a 1-8 start in the conference to reach the SEC tournament. The Tigers now wait to know if they did enough to receive an NCAA bid.