SuperCoaches.060515 69.jpg

Joking around about the weight of the trophy, LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri briefly hoists the team's 2009 National Championship trophy over his head in his memento-filled office in Alex Box Stadium. Another one would be very nice, he opined.

 Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING

Paul Mainieri announced Friday he will retire at the end of the season.

As we reflect on his career, see how his teams fared over his 15 years as LSU's baseball coach.

lsutul Tulane LSU

Tulane's head coach Rick Jones, left, with LSU's Paul Mainieri before the start of the game as they go over out of play areas at Tiger Stadium as the LSU men take on Tulane at LSU on Tuesday, Feb, 27, 2007.

2007

In his first year as head coach, Mainieri regularly started multiple freshmen. The Tigers finished 29-26-1, but they set the foundation for a national championship two years later.

2008

As the players developed, LSU was 6-11-1 in the SEC in mid-April. Then it won 23 straight games and reached the College World Series for the first time since 2004.

2009

This was Mainieri’s most successful season. On the heels of its CWS run, LSU returned to the top of college baseball by winning the program’s sixth national championship and Mainieri’s one title.

2010

After a hot start, LSU stumbled down the stretch, losing 14 of its last 17 regular season games. The Tigers still won the SEC tournament and played in an NCAA regional.

spt lsu lc 0392.jpg

LSU coach Paul Mainieri runs along the third base line as he signals for a runner to home plate against Nicholls State at Alex Box Stadium Tuesday April 26, 2011.

2011

Though LSU had some players left from the championship team, this became a rebuilding year. The Tigers finished 36-20 and missed the postseason. They wouldn’t again under Mainieri.

2012

LSU won its second SEC regular season title in Mainieri’s tenure and secured the first of an NCAA-record six straight national seeds. The Tigers went 47-18. They lost in the super regional.

mainieri.0011.jpg

LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri rounds third base with his grandson Holden Roth after the Tigers beat Ole Miss 7-1at Alex Box Stadium Thursday, May 16, 2013. The field at Alex Box Stadium will be named tonight after Legendary retired LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman before the start of the second game against Ole Miss.(Photo by David Grunfeld, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

2013

Led by future major leaguers Alex Bregman and Aaron Nola, LSU hurtled back into the College World Series. It lost its first two games there to finish seventh in the country.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

2014

Another season, another national seed in the NCAA tournament. LSU won the SEC tournament and envisioned a title, but it then lost at home in the regional round, finishing the season 46-16-1.

mainieri.0009.jpg

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri is in disbelief and argues his point after home plant umpire Nelson Graham called batter inter fence on LSU outfielder Beau Jordan (24) during the 2015 Wally Pontiff Classic at Zephyer Field in Metairie Tuesday, March 31, 2015. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) ORG XMIT: NOLA1503312125162856

2015

LSU stormed through the regular season, won the SEC championship and reached the College World Series as the No. 2 overall seed. But the Tigers ultimately fell short of their goal.

2016

Though not as dominant as previous seasons, LSU once again hosted a super regional. It lost to eventual champion Coastal Carolina in two games. The Tigers ended 45-21 overall.

2017

Aside from 2009, this was Mainieri’s best chance to win another title. The Tigers reached the finals of the College World Series, where they lost to Florida in two games.

2018

After replacing most of its roster, LSU broke its streak of national seeds and lost in a regional. The Tigers finished 39-27. They didn’t host postseason games for the first time since 2011.

mainieri.0008.jpg

LSU Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri, right, comforts Antoine Duplantis, after the Tigers lost to the Florida State Seminoles 5-4 in the 12th inning in game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional tournament at Alex Box Stadium in Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Tigers were eliminated from the tournament. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

2019

The Tigers entered the season ranked No. 1 in the country, but they never met the preseason expectations, losing in the super regional round to end the year 40-26.

2020

Who knows how this LSU team would have fared? The season ended after 17 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mainieri had to hold the final team meeting over a conference call.

2021

In Mainieri’s last season, LSU recovered from a 1-8 start in the conference to reach the SEC tournament. The Tigers now wait to know if they did enough to receive an NCAA bid.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments