After dropping the final game of the AdvoCare Invitational on Sunday night, Will Wade knew his team’s lineup needed an injection of energy.
Wade found it after four hard days of practice in Darius Days and Kavell Bigby-Williams, who combined for one start in LSU’s first seven outings.
Days, a 6-foot-7 freshman forward, provided the offensive spark from the opening tip of Saturday’s game with Grambling and Bigby-Williams, a 6-11 forward, dominated on the defensive end in LSU’s 78-57 romp in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Making his first collegiate start, Days scored five quick points to get LSU off to a 12-2 lead a little more than three minutes in and Wade’s team never trailed in extending its homecourt winning streak to 12 games.
Bigby-Williams had five blocks in the first half, helping LSU to a 35-25 lead going to the locker room, and finished with a career-high nine — just three shy of the school record. His previous high was three, which he did against Southeastern and Louisiana Tech.
LSU (6-2) got 15 points and five assists from Tremont Waters, Days had a career-high 13 points and game-high nine rebounds, while Skylar Mays had 10 points and six rebounds.
The previous career high in scoring for Days, who logged a career-high 25 minutes, was 11 points in a win over Southeastern in the season opener.
Bigby-Williams finished the game with nine points, which included two alley-oop dunks, and five rebounds to go with his nine blocks.
His defensive work helped LSU hold Grambling (3-4) to just 39.2 percent shooting from the field.
Anthony Gaston scored a team-high 12 points off the bench to lead Grambling in the loss.
LSU will take the next eight days off for final exams before hosting Incarnate Word on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.