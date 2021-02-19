If your Southeastern Conference softball season rotates the conference powerhouse off your schedule, it might be cause for relief, if not celebration.

But if you’re LSU softball coach Beth Torina, you go and get them.

That’s why No. 8 LSU is in the unconventional spot of playing conference rival No. 5 Alabama in a non-conference setting when the Tigers compete in the Bama Bash this weekend at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

LSU will play 2019 SEC champion Alabama at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday with games against Liberty at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The schedule was reconfigured after Gardner-Webb dropped out because of COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. Alabama opens the tournament Friday with a 3 p.m. game against Liberty.

“The only way we get better is continually challenging our team,” Torina said. “Everybody in that tournament, we’re going to have a challenge, all good, quality opponents.”

LSU (3-1) was scheduled to play in the St. Petersburg Clearwater Elite Invitational Tournament this weekend, but it was canceled because of pandemic issues. Alabama put together its four-team field and Torina leapt at the chance because Alabama was not among LSU’s conference opponents.

“Our SEC schedule was set years ago, and we were never scheduled to play them this year,” Torina said. The opportunity came, he reached out, we’re hosting this weekend if you want to come over. We jumped on the opportunity in the summer. We can bus to it, get to it pretty easily and stay safe in COVID climate and play some quality opponents early in the year.”

Since coach Patrick Murphy took over at Alabama in 1999, the Crimson Tide has won a national championship (2012), six SEC titles and five SEC tournament titles. The Tide is 4-0 with two victories against Louisville and one against Notre Dame. Liberty is 6-0 and unranked but received votes in the USA Today/NFCA top 25 poll.

“You get better as you play in this sport, especially going to big schools,” LSU senior centerfielder Aliyah Andrews said. “This is going to prepare us for any game we have moving forward. You can’t get a better atmosphere than Alabama. When you play teams that are ranked high, you’ve got to play to win, not play to not lose.”

LSU has had three games postponed but broke out the bats this week in a 19-3 victory against North Dakota. The Tigers hit 12 home runs in four games, led by senior third baseman Amanda Doyle with five and a team-leading 11 RBIs.

Torina finally got through her deep pitching staff with freshman Morgan Smith making a successful college debut. She allowed five hits and three runs in five innings.

“After last weekend, looking out on the field and we realized it’s a very young team,” Torina said. “I don’t think we understood how young we were because we just returned everybody. A lot of these players have not been in some big situations. The sophomores we had on the field didn’t play a ton in their freshman year. We definitely have some growing to do, some learning to do. The more opportunities we have to put them against the best competition, the better off we’ll be.”