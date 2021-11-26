The LSU women’s basketball team rode a crucial third quarter run, led by Khayla Pointer, to come away with a 72-52 victory over New Mexico State on Friday in the Coliseo Roberto Clemente at the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico.
The Tigers, who struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, outscored the Aggies 43-22 in the second half to improve to 4-1.
“(New Mexico State) came out physical,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “They were fired up. They were excited. We were kind of flat-footed for whatever reason.”
Pointer helped the Tigers get going after a slow first half. Sixteen of her 20 points came after halftime. Alexis Morris had 12 points and seven rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa’s eight rebounds were a game-high.
“We don’t win today without Khayla Pointer, and we ran a lot of stuff for her,” Mulkey said.
Bigue Sarr had 13 points for NMSU and Sofia Inoussa finished with 11.
The Tigers struggled to score in the first half, making just 9 of
33 shot attempts and going 0-7 from beyond the arc. Despite drawing 17 first half fouls, LSU shot just 37.5% from the free-throw line.
Pointer gave LSU the lead on the opening possession of the second half. Behind Pointer’s play and defensive pressure, the Tigers gained momentum and built a lead. In the middle part of the third quarter, LSU scored 10 straight as part of a 15-3 run and never looked back.
The quarter fittingly ended with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Pointer to give her 10 in the quarter and LSU a 53-46 lead.
LSU will take on Missouri State at 11:15 a.m. Saturday to wrap up play in Puerto Rico.
The Grizzlies defeated Virginia Tech on Friday and feature the nation’s leading rebounder in Jasmine Franklin.
“Experience matters,” Mulkey said. “The tougher the competition, you need your most experienced players on the floor. Missouri State is a Sweet 16 team from last year.
“They have the leading rebounder in the entire country. I’m so impressed what I’ve seen them do here, but also on film. It’s going to be a tough one for us.”