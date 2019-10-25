You can throw the records out when LSU and Auburn meet up. But this year, you don't have to.

A top-10 SEC showdown has major national implications as the No. 9 Auburn Tigers roll into Tiger Stadium to face the No. 2 LSU Tigers. LSU, led by Heisman candidate Joe Burrow, is fresh off a dominating win over Mississippi State, a week after another top-10 matchup with Florida.

Auburn, meanwhile, hits Baton Rouge after a 51-10 demolition of Arkansas. Their lone loss came at the hands of Florida earlier this month.

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and more.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 9 LSU (6-1) at No. 2 LSU (7-0)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBS All Access

Rabalais: Things are scary good for LSU right now, which makes playing Auburn even scarier 'Tis the season for scary things with Halloween less than a week away (a Jack-o’-lantern carved in the likeness of Nick Saban’s face, anyone?).

KEY STORYLINES

• Inside the (betting) line: LSU-Auburn is a clash between two Vegas favorites

• How LSU's Ed Orgeron has established a winning culture: 'You've got to feel your team'

• No lack of memorable games between LSU and Auburn, but here are five of the best

• LSU vs. Auburn: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score

• Rabalais: Things are scary good for LSU right now, which makes playing Auburn even scarier

• How does LSU beat Auburn? Keys to the game include Anthony Schwartz, defensive front

• The arrival of JaCoby Stevens: How LSU junior safety found his position — and patience

• LSU vs. Auburn four numbers to know: Tigers wide receivers piling up yardage this season

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see feed below? Click here