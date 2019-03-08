When LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade was putting together his staff after being hired in March 2017, he made Tony Benford his first hire.
Benford had recently been fired after five seasons as the head coach at North Texas, and Wade wanted someone on his staff who was familiar with the talent-rich state of Texas.
On Friday, Benford was chosen to lead the program on an interim basis after LSU suspended Wade indefinitely.
The suspension came one day after a Yahoo! Sports report said Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap allegedly discussing an “offer” with a federally-indicted recruiting middleman.
Benford, a Hobbs, New Mexico, native who turns 55 on March 22, takes over a team that will earn at least a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
A win would give the school its first league championship since 2009 and the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
No. 10 LSU has earned a double-bye for the tournament and won’t play until Friday. LSU has not said whether Wade will coach in the postseason.
Benford is the only member of Wade’s staff to have been a head coach at the Division I level.
In five seasons at North Texas, Benford, who has 27 years of college coaching experience, compiled a 62-95 record before being fired in March 2017.
A former standout player at Texas Tech, Benford helped the Red Raiders win the Southwest Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles in 1985 and their 1986 tournament championship.
He was an all-conference pick as a senior and was the SWC tournament’s MVP.
Benford had coaching stints at New Mexico (1992-98), Arizona State (1998-2006), Nebraska (2006-08) and Marquette (2008-12) before accepting the North Texas job.
He served as associate head coach at Arizona State and Marquette and was named by Basketball Times, Fox Sports and Hoop Scoop as one of the country’s top assistant coaches in Division I basketball.
Benford recruited and coached five NBA first-round draft picks — including Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler — and had six players chosen in the second round.
His best season as a head coach came in his second season, when North Texas went 16-16 in its first year in Conference USA after transitioning from the Sun Belt.
“Tony is the next step in our efforts to build a winning basketball program that all LSU fans can be proud of," Wade said upon hiring Benford.
"His experience as both a head coach and longtime assistant on the recruiting trail will help us in our stated mission to recruit the best players that want to come to LSU and make LSU a consistent winner."