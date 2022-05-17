The unfamiliar, yet familiar, country walk-up songs queued two batters whom LSU fans hadn’t seen in a while.
That helped give the seven-inning, 19-7 LSU midweek game victory over Northwestern State (25-26) a little more significance for the Tigers (33-18) just before its crucial road trip against Vanderbilt.
“There Ain’t No Place Like Hometown” played in the third inning as Jacob Berry walked slowly to the left side of the plate to pinch hit for third baseman Collier Cranford. The crowd whistled and cheered, welcoming the slugger back after a six-game absence.
Berry batted right-handed, which is less troublesome for his injured right middle finger, to face lefty Will Hine. He drew a walk.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Alex Milazzo walked out to the tune of “Country Must Be Country Wide” by Brantley Gilbert, taking his first at-bat since March 29, the game in which he attempted to return after his knee injury March 5. Milazzo lined a single to center on Tuesday before the next two batters were retired.
Coming into the game, the Tigers were No. 5 in the nation in hit by pitches with 97. That also led the Southeastern Conference.
That number increased significantly when five of LSU's first 14 batters were hit by Northwestern State pitches. In the end, the Tigers tied the NCAA record with 10 hit batters in the game. The Tigers’ second-highest game was against Florida, where they were hit by eight pitches.
It could’ve been more, too, as Drew Bianco took one to the elbow in the fourth but the call was overturned and ruled a strikeout because his elbow was in the strike zone.
In the very next at-bat, Josh Pearson reacted to a ball headed for his leg in the dirt. He trotted to first, but the pitch was ruled a ball. The pitcher, Donovan Ohnoutka, struck Pearson in the thigh on the very next pitch, putting him on first anyway. In total, Pearson was hit by three pitches, and Dylan Crews was hit by two.
The Tigers scored eight runs between the first two innings to take an 8-1 lead, but the Demons cut the deficit to 8-6 after a five-run third inning.
The Demons punished LSU's pitching in the top of the third. Bryce Collins, who started, hit one and walked three of his 13 batters faced. The final walk set up a two-run homer by Jeffrey Elkins to make the score 8-3. Sam Dutton came in to relieve him but exited after giving up three earned runs in one inning of work.
The Demons hit a pair of singles off Dutton to put two runners aboard for Cam Sibley’s home run, which made the score 8-6 going into the bottom of the third inning.
LSU added a run on Tre’ Morgan’s RBI single in the third, then Brayden Jobert hit a solo home run in the fourth and Crews’ bases-loaded walk made it 11-6.
Three of LSU’s hit batters came in to score in the sixth. Hayden Travinski’s grand slam, the first of the year by an LSU player, drove in two of them to make it 18-6. Jobert followed with his second homer of the night.
Travinski, Morgan, Jobert and Jordan Thompson each had two hits. Travinski had four RBIs, while Jobert had three. Tyler McManus also added three RBIs.