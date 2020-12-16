LSU may have missed out on Nathaniel Wiggins, a cornerback who flipped to Clemson over the weekend, but they landed a new commitment from another talented defensive back out of Florida.
Four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday, and he'll be the first cornerback signee of LSU's 2021 class.
ABOUT DAMARIUS MCGHEE
- FROM: Pensacola, Florida; Pensacola Catholic
- POSITION: cornerback
- MEASURABLES: 6-1,163 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 185 nationally; No. 14 at position; No. 28 in Florida
CLICK HERE FOR LATEST UPDATES ON NCAA EARLY SIGNING PERIOD, 2021 LSU CLASS