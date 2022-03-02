Once Brian Kelly arrived to introduce his assistant coaches last week, he offered an explanation. Over a month had passed since Kelly completed the LSU football coaching staff, and he understood it seemed like it took a while to arrange the session.

Thing was, Kelly hadn’t worked with the majority of these assistants before. He wanted to get to know them and for them to get to know each other before they constructed schemes, much less answer questions.

“We needed to spend a little time together,” Kelly said. “Seven of the 10 coaches contracted were new coaches for me. I hadn't spent much time with them.”

Kelly proceeded to discuss his coaching staff over the next two days, and with every assistant he emphasized a combination of winning and experience. As Kelly tries to rebuild the program, he said he wanted to start there.

“We're in the toughest division in the SEC,” Kelly said. “You need experienced coaches. You need coaches that know what winning is about and how difficult it is to win in this conference. And then you need to recruit. If you check those three boxes, those were the things I was looking for in putting a staff together.”

A head coach now with his fifth team, Kelly has constructed plenty of staffs before. Each one required a different set of criteria. Mid-majors attracted assistants without as much experience. Notre Dame needed coaches capable of recruiting across the country and finding prospects who met the school’s rigorous academic standards.

LSU offered Kelly an annual expectation to compete for championships during his first stint in the SEC. To compete within the competitive league and meet those goals — especially as he rebuilt a depleted roster — Kelly searched for assistants who already had won at the highest level of college football.

“This isn't a place for training wheels,” Kelly said.

So Kelly used his connections built through 30 years in the sport. Sometimes he knew someone directly, like offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock or special teams/recruiting coordinator Brian Polian. Other times, he knew someone who could put him in touch with a potential hire.

“I relied a little bit on some relationships that (athletic director) Scott Woodward has in his network and his administration at LSU,” Kelly said. “And quite frankly, my agent has a number of assistant coaches that are under his charge, that he represents that gives me that kind of Rolodex.”

It took a month, but Kelly found coaches who fit his criteria. Denbrock helped Cincinnati reach the College Football Playoff. Defensive coordinator Matt House has SEC experience and a Super Bowl ring. Polian was the head coach at Nevada and part of Notre Dame’s CFP teams. Associate head coach Frank Wilson, who resigned as head coach from McNeese State to take the job, already worked once at LSU.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis, the only assistant retained, won a national title as a player and coached at three other SEC schools. Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton came off a championship with Georgia. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain captured FCS titles before working at Oklahoma.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan spent nine years at Louisiana Tech, and safeties coach Kerry Cooks made three CFPs with Oklahoma. Although cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples is fairly new to the business, he played in the NFL. Kelly also hired experienced analysts.

As Kelly built the staff, the new coaches talked to Polian, asking what it was like to work for Kelly. Polian wished he had worked for him before he became a head coach himself. He described someone who communicated well to players and coaches, understood every facet of the game and valued time with family.

“For me, the opportunity to be here with him, to help build the thing and then to help the guys get adjusted to his culture,” Polian said, “it's been great.”

As an outsider to the state, Kelly also knew he needed coaches who understood Louisiana. Enter Wilson, Sloan, Davis and Hankton, a New Orleans native. They plan to spread out across the state and use their established recruiting connections.

“We're not broken,” Wilson said. “It won't take much. The right guy and the right vision will get us there. To be a part of it with Brian Kelly was important for me and kind of sealed the deal. This is it. We can get back to where we've always been.”

Since Kelly finished the staff in January, the assistants have met with one another, established philosophies, recruited, eaten around Baton Rouge and shared meals with players as they begin to learn more about who is on the roster. From there, they’ll finish the offensive and defensive schemes before spring practice begins later this month.

Kelly believes when those days arrive, his staff will hold players to LSU’s standard.

“They know what winning looks like,” Kelly said. “When you know what championships look like and you know you've been down that road before, you're not going to let those standards slip at any time.”