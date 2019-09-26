NO. 18 VIRGINIA at NO. 10 NOTRE DAME
2:30 p.m., NBC
Virginia is unbeaten, but the Wahoos' wins have come over Pitt, William & Mary, Florida State and Old Dominion. Let's see what they do in their biggest challenge against a Notre Dame team that is obviously going to be hopping mad after a tough road loss against No. 3 Georgia.
NO. 21 USC at NO. 17 WASHINGTON
2:30 p.m., Fox
Washington is averaging an impressive 48.0 points in its three wins and a less-than-stellar 19.0 points in its lone loss to unbeaten Cal. Likewise, USC is 2-0 in the Pac-12 because of its offense. The defense has been a liability, however, which favors the potent Huskies' offense.
MISSISSIPPI STATE at NO. 7 AUBURN
6 p.m., ESPN
Auburn has defeated two teams ranked in the top 20 so far — No. 11 Oregon and No. 17 Texas A&M — the latter on the road last weekend. The Tigers have a defense that is steady, but will get a supreme test from State running back Kylin Hill, who is averaging 137.8 yards a game.
WASHINGTON STATE at NO. 19 UTAH
9 p.m., FS1
A matchup between two unbeaten and top-20 teams went out the window last week when Utah was shocked by USC and Washington State went to sleep early on UCLA and allowed 50 second-half points in a 67-63 loss. But the show must go on, so expect anything in this one.
IOWA STATE at BAYLOR
2:30 p.m., ESPN
The Big 12 usually doesn't make an appearance here unless it's a game featuring Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Texas, but they get a spot this week. All that separates Iowa State from a 3-0 mark and a national ranking is one point and Baylor is already 3-0, so the potential is there.
