Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will be looking for a big rebound when his Fighting Irish host undefeated Virginia on Saturday in a battle of AP top-20 teams.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA at NO. 10 NOTRE DAME

2:30 p.m., NBC

Virginia is unbeaten, but the Wahoos' wins have come over Pitt, William & Mary, Florida State and Old Dominion. Let's see what they do in their biggest challenge against a Notre Dame team that is obviously going to be hopping mad after a tough road loss against No. 3 Georgia.

NO. 21 USC at NO. 17 WASHINGTON

2:30 p.m., Fox

Washington is averaging an impressive 48.0 points in its three wins and a less-than-stellar 19.0 points in its lone loss to unbeaten Cal. Likewise, USC is 2-0 in the Pac-12 because of its offense. The defense has been a liability, however, which favors the potent Huskies' offense.

MISSISSIPPI STATE at NO. 7 AUBURN

6 p.m., ESPN

Auburn has defeated two teams ranked in the top 20 so far — No. 11 Oregon and No. 17 Texas A&M — the latter on the road last weekend. The Tigers have a defense that is steady, but will get a supreme test from State running back Kylin Hill, who is averaging 137.8 yards a game.

WASHINGTON STATE at NO. 19 UTAH

9 p.m., FS1

A matchup between two unbeaten and top-20 teams went out the window last week when Utah was shocked by USC and Washington State went to sleep early on UCLA and allowed 50 second-half points in a 67-63 loss. But the show must go on, so expect anything in this one.

IOWA STATE at BAYLOR

2:30 p.m., ESPN

The Big 12 usually doesn't make an appearance here unless it's a game featuring Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Texas, but they get a spot this week. All that separates Iowa State from a 3-0 mark and a national ranking is one point and Baylor is already 3-0, so the potential is there.

