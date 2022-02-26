LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan had every pitcher’s number Saturday.
Morgan faced three different Southern pitchers while going 4 for 5 at the plate, a strong rebound from his 0-for-2 effort against Towson on Friday night.
“Yesterday (Friday), the swing was on, but the two hits were squared right up to the fielders,” Morgan said.
The LSU leadoff hitter's production helped the Tigers shake a slow start that saw the Jaguars lead 2-0 after four innings. His pair of singles in the sixth and seventh innings drove in three of the Tigers’ eight runs over that span in a 9-2 victory at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU's offense sputtered through the first four innings, stranding six runners on base. Jaguars’ right-handed pitcher Anthony Fidanza struck out two, walked one and allowed three hits through his four innings of work.
“There’s no flinching, no panicking, you could see it coming,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said about his team's mindset. “Last night we had far better at-bats at the end of the game that didn’t result in runs, and it was a carryover of that and sometimes, that’s just baseball.
"I like having nine runs on the board with 15 hits and none of them being home runs. I think that’s a trademark of a really good hitting team.”
LSU right-handed pitcher Ma’khail Hilliard retired the first eight batters he faced before walking No. 9 hitter Justin Wiley with two outs in the third.
The Jaguars (2-4) didn't touch up Hilliard until his final inning of work in the fourth. Hilliard walked the leadoff hitter, and with two outs third baseman Hunter Tabb drove in the game's first run with an RBI triple. Jermaine Spears followed with an RBI single to put Southern up 2-0.
“He (Hilliard) made the one bad pitch (against Tabb). He got the guy to chase two breakers down, and then if he’d thrown it there again, he would’ve had a strikeout and had no runs on the board,” Johnson said. “But he left the ball up, and that guy’s a good hitter, then they punched another one. I was very pleased with his performance outside of that pitch.”
Hilliard worked four innings while yielding four hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out four. Lefty Javen Coleman took over in the fifth and led a parade of three relievers — including Paul Gervase and Trent Vietmeier — who pitched five shutout innings while yielding just two hits.
LSU (5-1) scored its first run on an RBI single by Dylan Crews in the fifth inning. The Tigers tried to extend the rally when Cade Doughty drilled a line drive to Tabb at third base. Burgos caught Tabb’s throw at first base with his toe in the dirt, but his heel didn’t appear to touch the bag in time. After a review, the umpires declared Doughty out at first, which disallowed a run that Jack Merrifield scored.
The blip didn't deter the Tigers' momentum heading into the sixth. Left fielder Gavin Dugas lifted his arms in celebration at second base, elevating the roar of the crowd, after his double scored two runs to give LSU its first lead at 3-2.
He advanced to third on a groundout by catcher Alex Milazzo before Merrifield drove him in on a double down the left-field line. It was Merrifield's second double in as many innings.
Morgan followed with his first RBI, then advanced to third on a wild pitch during Crews’ at-bat. The Jaguars switched to pitcher Nicholas Wilson after Jerry Burkett walked Crews, but right fielder Jacob Berry’s sac fly brought home Morgan to extend the lead 6-2.
Morgan’s final hit of the day delivered two more runs in the seventh to extend the edge to 9-2 lead.
“We know our lineup is explosive,” Morgan said. “It could come at any point. The biggest thing is having three quality at-bats in a row, and that’s what we were hunting for the whole time, and we finally got it.”