Nearly four weeks after leaving the Miami game with an injury, former starting LSU right tackle Adrian Magee returned to practice Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound junior was dressed in full pads and ran through individual drills with the first team as the left tackle. Sophomore Austin Deculus, who has started at right tackle the last two games, continued to practice at right tackle.
Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles was not at practice for the third consecutive day. Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning that Charles and Magee are still questionable for Saturday's game against Ole Miss.
Second team tackle Badara Traore wore a gold non-contact jersey.
Other major notes from Wednesday's practice:
- Backup quarterback Myles Brennan practiced in full pads after sitting out of drills Tuesday without pads.
- Senior safety Ed Paris was not at practice for the second consecutive day. He recorded the first interception of his career in Saturday's 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech.
