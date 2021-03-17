Several years ago, Mark Grant was directing an NFL game in Los Angeles when Steven Spielberg walked into the control room of Grant’s CBS production trailer.

The legendary director was thinking about doing a sports movie and wanted to get a look at what the intense, high-wire walking atmosphere of the control room was like.

The scene perhaps convinced the auteur to change his mind.

“He said, ‘I couldn’t do what you do,’” Grant recalled Spielberg telling him.

The difference in their jobs, other than the 120 or so monitors spread across Grant’s field of vision, is if Spielberg doesn’t get the shot he wants, if the scene doesn’t go right, he can always shoot it again another day.

For Grant, there are no do-overs. No, as the avid golfer might say, mulligans. You either get the right shots for the game or you don’t.

“You can talk about it and hear it, but to be in there and see how it happens, how fast the decisions are made, it’s pretty incredible,” Grant said.

A veteran of more than 40 years in the television business, Grant had to do the entire NFL season from a remote TV production facility in New Jersey.

But this week he and all the CBS crews are on site for the NCAA tournament. He’ll do the two First Four games Thursday from Indiana’s Assembly Hall in Bloomington between SWAC champion Texas Southern (coached by former LSU coach Johnny Jones) and Mount St. Mary’s (4:10 p.m., TruTV) and Appalachian State-Norfolk State (7:40 p.m., TruTV).

“I love being a part of it,” Grant said of the First Four telecasts. “I think it’s a great way to start the tournament. We’re going to do a lot of things that first day that work or don’t work. You’re trying to set the bar high for the rest of the tournament.”

Saturday, Grant heads to Indianapolis to direct three West regional first-round games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum: Eastern Washington-Kansas (12:15 p.m., TBS), Iowa-Grand Canyon (5:25 p.m., TBS) and VCU-Oregon (8:57 p.m., TNT).

Directing live television always brings with it sobering challenges, but those challenges are heightened this year. With the entire NCAA tournament being held in Indianapolis, Bloomington and at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette because of coronavirus safety concerns, there will be few fans to get reactions from in the stands. No bands or cheerleaders, at least for this first weekend. The action on the court will have to carry the day.

More than ever, Grant said he will try to live up to his mantra of wanting to make the viewer wish they were there.

“It’ll be a little different,” Grant said. “You can’t capture the essence of what makes March Madness so special. But you still have the student-athletes out there playing, and someone is going on and someone is going home.

“When somebody wins a game, hits a winning shot, it's very easy to focus just on the kid who hit it and his team. But some of the great pictures I’ve done is of the loser.”

In 2006, Grant directed the Gonzaga-UCLA NCAA tournament game when All-American Adam Morrison was playing for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga had a big first-half lead, but UCLA slowly chipped away and won the game 73-71, going on to beat LSU in the Final Four and a runner-up NCAA finish to Florida.

“When the game was over, Adam Morrison is on the floor crying,” Grant said. “When I tell someone about that shot, they go, ‘Oh yeah, I remember that.’ Well, that’s the kind of thing you really want to do. You want to create a memory people will remember for years and years.”

A 1981 LSU graduate, Grant got his start in Baton Rouge cable television work doing city council and school board meetings, parades and high school games. He went on to direct at ESPN for 11 years and has been at CBS for 22 more.

Later this year, the five-time Emmy Award winner will be inducted into the LSU Hall of Distinction. Though he said he basically works about seven months a year and most of that weekends, the 61-year old Grant knows he’s nearing the end of his career though he still feels he “has a lot of tread on the tires.”

At this stage of his career, people often think of giving back. Grant is no different in wanting to make a difference, particularly in the area of race.

Grant was one of the driving forces behind CBS Sports’ “8:46" project, the title and time associated with the death of George Floyd last May while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. A group of CBS Sports announcers gave their thoughts on race and racism in America.

“It got a lot of praise,” Grant said. “It got a lot of criticism. But a lot of people saw through that and saw the intent and message.

“Of all the things I’ve done at CBS in my 22 years, and I’ve done a lot of things I’m very, very proud of, I’m most proud of that show. That’s one of the things at the top of the list.”

Grant was the only Black director when he worked at ESPN. He is the only Black director at CBS. On Nov. 1, Grant and Kimani Morales made news as becoming the first Black director and producer duo to work an NFL telecast together.

“Without Mark,” Morales told The Athletic at the time, “it doesn’t happen.”

“It was a really good moment to make history,” Grant said. “That’s the kind of stuff I’m trying to do as I get out of there, to open doors for other people. I was at ESPN 11 years and we didn’t have another Black director. Sometimes that gets hard.”

Grant has spent his career getting us to have a feel for the sporting events he covers. As he enters his final years in the director’s chair, he is eager to give us all a feel for how things are, and how they can and should be.