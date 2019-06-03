Even though he’s still 1½ years shy of his 21st birthday, it would have been laughingly easy for Mondo Duplantis to be living in the lap of luxury the past nine months.

For more than two years, LSU’s star freshman pole vaulter had gotten a taste of what it’s like to spend time in Europe, where, like soccer players, elite track and field athletes are treated like rock stars.

It didn’t help that Duplantis came oh-so-close to sniffing the rarified air of a 20-foot clearance when he soared 19 feet, 10½ inches as an 18-year-old to claim the title at the European championships last August.

That came just one month after he cleared 19-1 to win gold at the IAAF World U20 championships in Finland.

But a lucrative pro contract, complete with limousine rides from the airport, plush hotel rooms and an expansive wardrobe, would have to be put on hold.

A scholarship to LSU was waiting, and soon Duplantis picked up his books and headed to class as an ordinary student, just as his parents Greg and Helena did in the mid-1980s and his older brothers, Andreas and Antoine, did before him.

Nearly a year later, Mondo Duplantis said it’s the best decision he’s ever made after being undecided following his graduation from Lafayette High School last May.

“I hadn’t completely made up my mind on what I was going to do,” he said last week. “But my parents thought it was the best thing for me, for sure, to come to LSU for at least a year. So I decided to try it out.”

Of course, no one was more pleased than LSU coach Dennis Shaver, whose program has reaped the benefits of Duplantis’ decision.

Having already won the Southeastern Conference’s indoor and outdoor pole vault titles and the NCAA indoor crown, Duplantis will go after the single-season slam in the outdoor nationals Wednesday night in Austin, Texas.

“Mondo came up the other day and said, ‘Coach, I wouldn’t trade this year’s experience for anything in the world,’ ” Shaver said. “He was sincere. … He meant it.”

Duplantis is a big favorite to win Wednesday considering he set the collegiate record of 19-8¼ at the SEC outdoor meet last month.

He also broke the indoor collegiate mark in February with a clearance of 19-5, at the SEC indoor championships.

Collegiate records and tradition aside, there were other things that steered him to LSU.

Most important, he said, were the team concept and opportunity to train in a competitive environment while getting a start on his college education.

Even though he could have begun classes at LSU if he had signed a pro deal, being part of a team and competing with his teammates was a bonus.

“There was just something about the team aspect … that was big,” Duplantis said. “Being able to train this whole year with a group of people was great.”

LSU jumps coach Todd Lane certainly saw how important it was to him.

“I think it’s awesome,” Lane said. “Mondo is living his dream of competing in an LSU uniform, and the neat thing is he could’ve totally separated himself from the team and done his own thing. But he and our other jumpers, they’re as thick as anything.”

There’s a reason for that, Duplantis said.

“I’ve pretty much trained by myself my whole life, especially after Antoine quit vaulting (to concentrate on baseball),” he said. “Plus, my whole family has come here to LSU. So, it’s a big tradition.”

Another tradition is the success the entire family has enjoyed.

On Sunday night, Antoine Duplantis became LSU baseball's career hits leader — giving the Duplantis brothers a total of three school records.

Their dad, Greg, was LSU’s outdoor pole vault record-holder from 1986-2000, and Andreas still ranks fifth in the indoor vault.

Greg’s wife, the former Helena Hedlund, was a multi-eventer in track and a volleyball player for the Lady Tigers.

But, at least for a short time, Mondo still had to be persuaded.

“I remember a particularly contentious moment in France (last year),” Greg Duplantis said with a laugh. “At that time, Mondo was pretty adamant he didn’t think college was the right thing for him. But he’s done a complete 180 since then.

“You have to remember, even as a 17-year-old, he was over there holding his own with all these professional athletes. He saw how it operates with the cool hotels, being picked up at the airport, stuff like that. He knew he was going to do it, so it was like, ‘Let’s get on with it.’ ”

But it wasn’t going to be that easy as far as his parents were concerned.

“We thought he was too young, for one thing,” Greg Duplantis said. “Another thing was the LSU experience and the LSU tradition. We really felt like it would enhance his life.”

As a result, he said Mondo got to enjoy the LSU football season and was able to hang out with Antoine as carefree college students.

Most of all, Mondo Duplantis enjoyed being part of the LSU track and field team.

“It was the first time I wasn’t jumping for myself … I was jumping for people that depended on me for points,” he said. “It was added pressure that I liked and it gave me added motivation at these meets, even if it wasn't the hardest competition to win.

“If I was on my game and jumping well and won, it added a little more sentimental value to it. People were fired up for me, and I felt like I was doing something that was just a little bigger than me.”

His biggest thrill to date, he said, was setting the collegiate record and helping LSU win the SEC men’s title for the first time in 29 years.

"What was pretty important to me is the team won,” Duplantis said. “It was just a good feeling being with those guys, knowing how hard they’ve worked.

“To be able to hold that trophy up with the whole team was a special feeling and part of the reason why I came to college. I wanted to have moments just like that, and hopefully, we can have one more in Austin.”

The goal coming into his freshman season, he said, was to break the indoor and outdoor collegiate records.

Considering the previous outdoor mark of 19-7½ by Tennessee’s Lawrence Johnson was on the books for 23 years, Duplantis’ records could be standing for decades to come.

“The two collegiate records were always in the back of my mind,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to achieve. I’ve done that, so I’m happy about it.

“I also wanted to win the SEC indoor and outdoor and NCAA indoor and outdoor championships. So we have one more box to check off.”

If it happens, Duplantis will have completed the most impressive season for a pole vaulter in NCAA history while competing through lofty expectations that stand as tall as the world outdoor record of 20-1¾ by the great Sergey Bubka in 1994.

After the NCAA meet, it will be the European summer circuit and then the World championships in late September and early October.

While it’s very likely he will be competing as a pro by then, Duplantis is keeping that decision close to the vest.

“Everybody keeps asking me, and I really can't say anything,” he said. “When I know it's going to happen, I’ll say it. But we have the NCAA championships right now and a lot of things can happen.”