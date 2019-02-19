If this keeps up, the Southeastern Conference may have to call its gymnast of the week award the Sarah Finnegan Trophy.
Tuesday the LSU senior was once again named SEC gymnast of the week by the conference office. It is her fourth such honor in seven weeks this season.
Finnegan won or tied for first in eight individual events last weekend out of a possible 10. She won four events Friday in the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational just outside her native St. Louis and returned home to win four more titles Sunday against Missouri. Finnegan now has 71 individual titles for her career, three back of Susan Jackson for fifth place in school history.
Finnegan is tied for sixth nationally in the individual all-around rankings. She is also ranked sixth on floor exercise and uneven bars, ninth on balance beam and 15th on vault. Finnegan and UCLA’s Kyla Ross are the only gymnasts in the country with 9.95s or better on all four events.
No. 5-ranked LSU (7-3, 2-3 SEC) is back on the road Friday to face No. 21 Arkansas. The meet is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.