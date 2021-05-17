In a moment of reflection Monday when asked about Will Hellmers, coach Paul Mainieri questioned his usage of the freshman pitcher, saying “I'm not sure I've handled him correctly this year.”
Throughout the season, Hellmers has typically made brief midweek starts with limited appearances during Southeastern Conference games. His last start longer than three innings happened March 16 in LSU’s final midweek game before SEC play.
Since then, Mainieri has wanted Hellmers available on the weekend as a reliever, limiting the length of his midweek starts. But the pitchers in LSU’s rotation have often lasted deep into games. Hellmers has four SEC appearances, including one start.
“He probably would've been better served if I would have let him pitch as a midweek starter and just go out there and pitch all the time,” Mainieri said, “but he was so valuable, I always wanted to have him available on the weekend in case we needed him.”
Hellmers, who will start LSU’s final midweek game Tuesday night against Northwestern State, has a 3.34 ERA over 35 innings.
If LSU needs a fourth starter during the postseason, Mainieri said Hellmers could potentially extend deeper into a game.
“He's a very poised young man,” Mainieri said. “He's going to throw a lot of strikes. He needs to continue to improve his secondary pitches, and his command has kind of regressed a little bit. I think that's probably because I haven't let him pitch enough.”
DiGiacomo plays ‘inspired’
After junior Giovanni DiGiacomo let what was for him a catchable fly ball drop to the outfield grass last Tuesday, Mainieri replaced him with sophomore Mitchell Sanford.
“I took him out of the game after one inning when I thought there was a ball he should've given a little bit of better effort on,” Mainieri said.
Sanford also started LSU’s next game as Mainieri emphasized the point, with Sanford playing until DiGiacomo returned as a defensive substitute in the eighth inning Friday night against Alabama.
With LSU clinging to a 2-1 lead in the ninth, DiGiacomo sprinted into the left-center field gap to track down a potential extra-base hit.
“I think he got the message he wasn't playing up to his full potential,” Mainieri said.
Mainieri thought DiGiacomo “took his game to a whole different level” as he started the rest of the series.
DiGiacomo went 5 for 9 at the plate with his first two home runs of the season, and he made multiple difficult catches in the outfield, often displaying his impressive range.
“I thought Giovanni DiGiacomo really played inspired the last couple days out in center field,” Mainieri said. “He knows I wasn't very happy with him last week in a midweek game.”
Dugas receives honor
Junior left fielder Gavin Dugas received co-SEC player of the week Monday after batting .429 with one double, two home runs, eight RBIs and five runs scored in LSU’s four games last week.
The production raised Dugas’ batting average to .301, its highest point since March 30. He leads the conference with 57 RBIs.
Milestone for Mainieri
LSU's next win, whether it comes Tuesday — inclement weather could threaten the game — or later, will be the 1,500th victory of Mainieri's career, including previous stops at St. Thomas, Air Force and Notre Dame.