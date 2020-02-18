LSU football will not be playing its annual spring game at familiar Tiger Stadium this year. Instead, the game will be played at nearby Southern University, an athletic official confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The athletic department just received approval to relocate LSU's spring game off-campus, a decision that's being made since the school is replacing Tiger Stadium's field turf and will not have a playing surface on April 18, when the scrimmage is scheduled to be played.
The school has not yet announced a start time for the scrimmage.
A.W. Mumford Stadium, located on Southern's campus, seats 28,500. It opened in 1928. A synthetic turf was installed in the stadium in 2016.
LSU is coming off its first national championship in 12 seasons and will have several major storylines to follow, including who will replace Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.