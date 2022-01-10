After bouncing back from its first loss of the season with a pair of wins over teams ranked ahead of them in the polls, the LSU basketball team was rewarded for it Monday.
Will Wade's team, which dropped five spots to 21st a week ago following a setback at Auburn, climbed all the way back to No. 12 in the Associated Press poll released Monday morning.
After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten at Auburn, LSU bounced then-No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday and then-No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday to make a big jump in the AP's poll of 61 writers and broadcasters.
Kentucky, which crushed Georgia on Saturday night, fell to No. 18 and Tennessee, which defeated Ole Miss on Wednesday night, also dropped down to No. 22.
The Ferris Mowers coaches' poll is due out early Monday afternoon.
It's the sixth consecutive week that LSU (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) has been inside the AP's Top 25.
The Tigers debuted in the rankings at No. 25 on Dec. 6 and were 19th, 17th, 16th and 21st the past four weeks.
Auburn is the SEC's top team at No. 4 with LSU next at No. 12. They're joined by Kentucky (18th), Tennessee (22nd) and Alabama (24th).
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 15-0 (61) 1,525
2. Gonzaga 12-2 1,440
3. UCLA 10-1 1,376
4. Auburn 14-1 1,193
5. Southern Cal 13-0 1,152
6. Arizona 12-1 1,144
7. Purdue 13-2 1,139
8. Duke 12-2 1,130
9. Kansas 12-2 1,031
10. Michigan State 13-2 1,011
11. Houston 14-2 949
12. LSU 14-1 889
13. Wisconsin 13-2 784
14. Villanova 11-4 682
15. Iowa State 13-2 648
16. Ohio State 10-3 510
17. Xavier 12-2 453
18. Kentucky 12-3 438
19. Texas Tech 11-3 373
20. Seton Hall 11-3 342
21. Texas 12-3 282
22. Tennessee 10-4 277
23. Providence 14-2 250
24. Alabama 11-4 237
25. Illinois 11-3 208
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.