COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The LSU men's and women's track and field teams each had two individual winners Saturday as both took second place in the team races at the Southeastern Conference indoor meet.
LSU senior Tonea Marshall won the women's 60-meter hurdles with a meet-record time of 7.89 seconds to top the list of strong performances for coach Dennis Shaver's teams.
The Lady Tigers' Lisa Gunnarsson won the pole vault, while Terrance Laird claimed the 200 meters title and JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump in Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
The top-ranked LSU women finished second with 87½ points, while Arkansas piled up 102 points to win the crown. Georgia was third with 78.
On the men's side, No. 2 LSU earned 88 points to finish behind Arkansas' 106, while Texas A&M claimed the third-place trophy with 82 points.
Marshall's time of 7.89 seconds was just off her personal-record, altitude-adjusted time of 7.88 that she set in mid-January in New Mexico.
She narrowly missed the facility record of 7.87 seconds set by Oregon's Sasha Wallace in 2017, but it did erase the SEC meet record of 7.92 established by Kentucky's Kendra Harrison in 2015.
In the men's 200, Laird, the world leader this season with a time of 20.43 seconds, didn't set any records. But he clocked a time of 20.52 seconds to claim the title.
Laird gained a measure of satisfaction with the victory after he was called for a false start and was disqualified from the 60 meters final an hour earlier.
Two of Laird's LSU teammates followed in the 200 as Dylan Peebles finished third in 20.74 seconds and Akanni Hislop was fourth at 20.78.
Harrison, the reigning NCAA outdoor long jump and high jump champion, tuned up for the indoor nationals in two weeks when he won the high jump.
With a leap of 7 feet, 5 inches, which he cleared on his final attempt, Harrison outlasted Florida's Clayton Brown by a mere 1¼ inches for the title.
The Lady Tigers' also got a field event win from Gunnarsson, who produced a season's-best of 14-7½ to take the win.
LSU also had a strong showing in the women's 60 meters final as Thelma Davies (7.30), Symone Mason (7.34) and Marshall (7.36) went 3-4-5.
Mason and Davies later finished third and fourth in the 200 with times of 22.76 and 23.01, respectively.
LSU's men had a 2-3-5 finish in the 60 hurdles with Eric Edwards taking second in 7.66 seconds. Damion Thomas was third (7.73) and Arthur Price was fifth (7.84).
LSU athletes picked up three other runner-up finishes: Abby O'Donoghue in the high jump (6-2), Jake Norris in the weight throw (70-5¼) and Katy-Ann McDonald in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 05.19 seconds).
Freshman Amber Anning was third in the women's 400 (52.25), while the Tigers and Lady Tigers each finished third in the 4x400-meter relay.
Both teams clocked season's-best times with the Tigers coming in at 3:06.24, while the Lady Tigers ran a 3:31.23 to improve their status on the NCAA's descending order list.