This should be Will Wade’s finest hour. In just a year and a half, he has taken an LSU men’s basketball team that went 10-21 two seasons ago to the second round of the NIT, assembled a top-four recruiting class and has his Tigers ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press poll with the likes of Southeastern Conference heavyweights like Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

But two weeks from LSU’s season opener — the Tigers host Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 6 — things are anything but serene.

First and foremost this season, no matter what else happens, was the shooting death of forward Wayde Sims on Sept. 28. Even if LSU were to go on to win the national championship, his loss dulls the luster of everything that may be. Everything Sims could have been.

Then there is the recently completed Addidas bribery trial in New York, a trial at which Wade’s name was mentioned in conjunction with a high-profile recruit and his would-be handler, Christian Dawkins, and two former Addidas executives.

Whispers of recruiting violations have been a smoldering coal seam fire beneath Wade’s feet for awhile now. A Yahoo! Sports article in February suggested the NCAA was looking into Wade’s recruiting tactics at VCU, his previous stop before taking the LSU job in early 2017. At the time, LSU said there was no active NCAA investigation taking place, and VCU said its own investigation of its basketball program found no wrongdoing.

As for the Dawkins case, Wade was reportedly recorded talking to Dawkins about a recruit, one Balsa Koprivica, a 7-foot four-star center from Florida who has never taken an official recruiting visit to LSU. Wade denied ever having done business with Dawkins but did not deny speaking to him. In the context of the Addidas case, the judge overseeing the trial did not allow the Dawkins-Wade conversation into evidence.

Wade, for his part, has with carefully chosen words maintained he is proud of everything he has done as LSU’s basketball coach, words he followed up with at Monday’s LSU basketball media day.

“I agree with the judge not allowing it in” to evidence, Wade said of the Dawkins conversation. “I’m confident in what we have done.”

Body language is hardly everything, but Wade did not act like a man worried about his future Monday. He joked with star guard Tremont Waters, who poked his head into the media room just as Wade happened to be talking about him. He cracked jokes about a media member who could not be in attendance. And he did not evade questions about the Addidas case.

“You can’t worry about what people say about you,” Wade said. “We feel very good about what we have done at LSU.”

LSU’s recruiting success under Wade has definitely raised eyebrows across the college basketball world, much more so than did former coach Johnny Jones’ signing of top prospect Ben Simmons before the 2015-16 season (Simmons godfather, David Patrick, was a Jones assistant at the time).

Ed Orgeron signing a top-five class in football sends up no red flags given LSU’s stature and track record of recruiting prowess in that sport. But considering the Tigers’ mostly star-crossed existence the past three decades — aside from the run to the 2006 Final Four, LSU has made it past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament just one other time since 1987 — the program is not supposed to be butting recruiting heads with the likes of Kentucky and Kansas and Duke.

Wade has spoken rather firmly in defense of his reputation. For anyone else to sully his reputation, there needs to be some smoking gun beyond a recorded conversation between Wade and Dawkins that can be open to a variety of interpretations. Especially since the FBI investigation that spawned the case has since come into question via a Sports Illustrated article that alleges the lead FBI agent in the bureau’s college basketball corruption investigation may have misappropriated government funds in his pursuit of Dawkins.

The whole matter, like college basketball itself, has an unseemly side. As the Dawkins case pertains to Wade and LSU, the situation bears watching.

But there is still such a thing as innocent until proven guilty in our country. And guilt requires something much more substantial than a conversation deemed inadmissible in court, especially given the alleged circumstances of the investigation.