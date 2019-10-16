BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Winning a second consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season title this season isn’t the main goal for the LSU men’s basketball team — not in October anyway.

Conference titles are nice, especially when your school hadn’t hoisted the trophy in a decade like LSU did in March, but the bigger picture is what coach Will Wade and his team have their sights set on.

A day after being voted to finish third by a media panel, Wade, speaking at SEC media day on Wednesday, said the conference race isn’t something the Tigers have necessarily discussed.

Preparing for a new season after going 28-7 with a 16-2 record in the league a year ago, Wade said what comes after conference play concludes is the No. 1 goal.

“I do think they’re hungry,” he said. “We haven't been to back-to-back NCAA tournaments at LSU in almost 15 years, so it’s been a long time since we've been consistent. … The mark of any good program is being consistent.”

For the record, the last time LSU earned two consecutive invites to the NCAA tournament was in 2005 and ’06 under coach John Brady — the only time that’s happened to the Tigers since 1993.

Brady’s 2006 team advanced to the Final Four after dipping its toe in the tournament waters a year earlier, a feat Wade is hoping the current Tigers can duplicate after reaching the Sweet 16 last season.

“We don’t want to be a one-hit wonder where we win the regular season, then come in 10th and go back to the NIT,” Wade said. “You want to stay in that top four or five in the conference and give yourself a chance every year.”

That endeavor was made more difficult with the departure of All-SEC point guard Tremont Waters and big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams, but Wade said this year’s team can overcome those losses and return to the NCAA tournament.

“Every year you’re developing a different team, and that’s the challenge this year,” Wade said. “You can’t live in the past or worry about the past … you have to move forward and push forward. So, it’s all about moving forward.”

With five of his top eight players back — guards Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor and forwards Emmitt Williams and Darius Days — and the addition of five-star forward Trendon Watford and guards James Bishop and Charles Manning, Wade is confident there won’t be a big drop-off.

“It’s a different team, but it’s all about moving forward,” Wade said. “We added some new guys, but the questions are how can this team come together, how can this team play at a high level like our team did last year and how can we keep that consistency?

“I like where we are and I think we can continue to grow and become a very, very good team. I’m very excited about our group and I’m excited about coaching them.”

But, he reiterated, there’s no need in talking about winning a conference title with 4½ months separating his team from that possibility.

“We don’t set goals, like saying we want to win this many games … we don’t do that,” Wade said. “That’s a product of what you do every day. We just say, ‘Hey, here are the ingredients we think go into making us a great team.’

“If we get to the middle of the February and we’re in the hunt, then certainly we’ll change it and talk about that.”