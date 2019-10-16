Will Wade

WILL WADE

AGE: 36

DEAL: Year 2 (suspended) of 6-year, $15 million contract

LSU’s head coach has been suspended since March 8 over comments he allegedly made in wiretapped phone conversations with federally convicted middleman Christian Dawkins.

STORY: 'Rookie minimum,' 'strong-ass offer' among Will Wade phrases captured on FBI wiretap, reports say

The conversations, including references to a “strong-ass offer” and “the Smart thing,” are believed to be referencing LSU freshman Javonte Smart, whose commitment to the Tigers occurred shortly after the date of the recordings.

Wade was suspended after he declined to meet with LSU officials to discuss the situation. He made a plea to be reinstated but LSU’s head legal counsel reaffirmed their stance that no change would be made until a meeting was held.

On Thursday, a report from Sports Illustrated indicated a possible end in sight to the standoff with Wade's decision to hire Chicago-based attorney Steven Thompson. The report, citing sources, said the two sides were working toward a meeting that could potentially end help LSU's coach return to his job. 

REPORT: Will Wade, LSU working toward meeting that might be first step to coach's return

"This is something we have been working on for weeks, and I can confirm the most recent talks with Will’s legal counsel have been productive," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement. "As we have said since day one, we would welcome Will and his legal counsel’s cooperation in this process.

LSU has not made its ultimate plans known in regard to Wade, who signed a 6-year, $15 million contract with LSU in 2017 that runs through June 30, 2023. The contract did not include a buyout. The school would owe Wade the entire amount were he to be fired.

Wade is still set to receive his $400,000 base salary, but his bonuses of $50,000 for winning the SEC title, $100,000 for making an NCAA Tournament appearance, and $100,000 for making the Sweet 16 were being withheld. As will the $100,000 bonus he’d receive if the men's basketball team's academic progress rate is higher than 930 at the end of the year.

Asked after the team's Sweet 16 loss, LSU AD Joe Alleva reiterated the school's stance, according to a Yahoo! Sports report

“I wish he’d come in and just tell the truth. Just tell me what went on,” he said.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Winning a second consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season title this season isn’t the main goal for the LSU men’s basketball team — not in October anyway.

Conference titles are nice, especially when your school hadn’t hoisted the trophy in a decade like LSU did in March, but the bigger picture is what coach Will Wade and his team have their sights set on.

A day after being voted to finish third by a media panel, Wade, speaking at SEC media day on Wednesday, said the conference race isn’t something the Tigers have necessarily discussed.

Preparing for a new season after going 28-7 with a 16-2 record in the league a year ago, Wade said what comes after conference play concludes is the No. 1 goal.

“I do think they’re hungry,” he said. “We haven't been to back-to-back NCAA tournaments at LSU in almost 15 years, so it’s been a long time since we've been consistent. … The mark of any good program is being consistent.”

For the record, the last time LSU earned two consecutive invites to the NCAA tournament was in 2005 and ’06 under coach John Brady — the only time that’s happened to the Tigers since 1993.

Brady’s 2006 team advanced to the Final Four after dipping its toe in the tournament waters a year earlier, a feat Wade is hoping the current Tigers can duplicate after reaching the Sweet 16 last season.

“We don’t want to be a one-hit wonder where we win the regular season, then come in 10th and go back to the NIT,” Wade said. “You want to stay in that top four or five in the conference and give yourself a chance every year.”

That endeavor was made more difficult with the departure of All-SEC point guard Tremont Waters and big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams, but Wade said this year’s team can overcome those losses and return to the NCAA tournament.

“Every year you’re developing a different team, and that’s the challenge this year,” Wade said. “You can’t live in the past or worry about the past … you have to move forward and push forward. So, it’s all about moving forward.”

With five of his top eight players back — guards Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor and forwards Emmitt Williams and Darius Days — and the addition of five-star forward Trendon Watford and guards James Bishop and Charles Manning, Wade is confident there won’t be a big drop-off.

“It’s a different team, but it’s all about moving forward,” Wade said. “We added some new guys, but the questions are how can this team come together, how can this team play at a high level like our team did last year and how can we keep that consistency?

“I like where we are and I think we can continue to grow and become a very, very good team. I’m very excited about our group and I’m excited about coaching them.”

But, he reiterated, there’s no need in talking about winning a conference title with 4½ months separating his team from that possibility.

“We don’t set goals, like saying we want to win this many games … we don’t do that,” Wade said. “That’s a product of what you do every day. We just say, ‘Hey, here are the ingredients we think go into making us a great team.’

“If we get to the middle of the February and we’re in the hunt, then certainly we’ll change it and talk about that.”

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments