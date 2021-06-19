Sha'Carri Richardson's dream of competing on the world stage continued Saturday night when the former LSU track star reached the 100 meters final in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
A few minutes later, however, another former LSU All-American saw her hopes of at least getting in position to claim a Team USA berth end in the blink of an eye.
Richardson burned up the track at Hayward Field by pulling away from the pack and winning the first semifinal with a wind-aided time of 10.64 seconds, but Aleia Hobbs didn't get the opportunity to join her in the final.
Hobbs, who had the third-fastest time among American women this year at 10.91 seconds, was disqualified when her right foot started to come up just before the starter's pistol went off.
Meet officials ruled that the slight movement drew Gabby Thomas, who was in the lane to Hobbs' right, out of her blocks.
One false start results in a disqualification, which means Hobbs, a New Orleans native who claimed the 2018 NCAA 100 meters title, will have to wait three years for another shot at the U.S. Olympic team.
Meanwhile, Richardson overcame a slow start and overpowered her competition to claim the heat win by two-tenths of a second over Teahna Daniels.
Richardson, who has the second-fastest time in the world this year with a wind-legal 10.72, was scheduled to race later Saturday night for the right to represent the USA in the Tokyo Olympics next month.
LSU had three semifinalists in the 100, but 2017 NCAA champion Mikiah Brisco didn't make it through after finishing sixth in her heat in 11.06 seconds.
Earlier, Tonea Marshall, who tweaked a hamstring in the NCAA championships last week, lined up in the first round of the 100-meter hurdles and advanced to Sunday's semifinals with a time of 12.76 seconds.
Also making the semifinals was teammate Alia Armstrong, who clocked a personal-record time of 12.82 seconds to advance.
Also, reigning NCAA javelin champion Tzuriel Pedigo qualified for the final with a throw of 232 feet, which put him eighth among the 12 competitors who qualified for Monday's 6:15 p.m. final.
LSU teammate Sean Dixon-Bodie also advanced to the final in the triple jump when he was ninth in the qualifying round with a best of 53 feet, ¼ inch. The final is at 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Laird turns pro
After helping the LSU men's track and field team claim its first NCAA outdoor title since 2002, All-American sprinter Terrance Laird has turned pro.
Laird made the announcement from Eugene, Oregon, where he is continuing to prep for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He has already signed a contract with Adidas.
The move wasn't a surprise considering the redshirt junior from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, is coming off a huge season with the Tigers.
He has posted the fastest time in the world in the 200 meters this year at 19.81 seconds and is considered one of the favorites to finish in the top three at the Trials.
That would earn Laird a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics next month.
The first round of the 200 meters will be held Friday at 4:04 p.m. at Hayward Field. The semifinals are set for Saturday with the final on Sunday.
Laird led LSU to the NCAA team title last weekend. Running on the same track that he'll race on Friday, he anchored the 4x100-meter relay team to a win, claimed the title in the open 100 and took second in the 200.
He scored a meet-high 20½ points — just a shade under one-fourth of LSU's winning total of 84 points.
Laird was just named the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year and is a semifinalist for The Bowerman, the sport's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.