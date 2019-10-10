Rivalry week is in full effect, but LSU administrators are reminding fans to be "gracious hosts to all our invited guests off the field" for Saturday's highly anticipated match up against Florida.
In a statement released by F. King Alexander, the LSU President said the eyes of the nation will be on Tiger Stadium for the homecoming game.
You can see the full statement below.
LSU is a 13-point favorite. Saturday's game is the only match up of two top 10 undefeated teams this week.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m., and the popular pregame show College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge.