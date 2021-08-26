The LSU volleyball team will open its season this weekend hosting the Tiger Classic against Michigan, Northern Arizona and Florida, beginning against the Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday in the PMAC.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Ida, the two matches originally scheduled for Sunday have been moved to Saturday. The full weekend schedule is listed below.
“We’re really excited and we think we have a great product,” said coach Fran Flory, who is entering her 24th season leading the Tigers. “The kids are ready. They’re as focused as I’ve ever had and as prepared as I’ve ever had a team.
“We’re playing great opponents against outstanding teams and great opponents. I think we have a weekend full of great volleyball in the PMAC.”
There will be six matches and the PMAC will open one hour before the first match each day. Fans going to the games will be able to enter at any of the top entrances around the PMAC and will be required to wear masks. LSU volleyball matches are free.
Tiger Classic schedule
Friday
Florida State vs. Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.
LSU vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., SECN+
Saturday
Florida State vs. Michigan, 10 a.m.
LSU vs. Northern Arizona, 12:30 p.m., SECN+
Michigan vs. Northern Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Florida State, SECN+