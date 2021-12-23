With Southeastern Conference men's and women's basketball teams set to start league play in less than a week, the conference office updated its COVID-19 policies and procedures Thursday morning.
With the omicron variant spiking across much of the country, The SEC issued updated protocols regarding postponements, cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2021-22 season.
The revised policies establish roster minimums for competition and a provision for rescheduling games or declaring games to be no contests.
Updated policies announced Thursday revised game-interrupted procedures announced in August.
At that time, the COVID policy called for a game to be forfeited and a loss given to a team unable to participate.
“Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August," Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "This updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition.”
LSU coach Will Wade said after Wednesday night's win over Lipscomb that the entire basketball operations — coaches, players and support staff — had been double-vaccinated since September.
He said those that hadn't received a booster shot yet — including himself — would be getting one Thursday or Sunday.
"We got a handful that have the booster," he said, "but we’re all getting a booster either Thursday or when we get back (from Christmas break) on the 26th."
The SEC said a team will be required to play a game if it has at least seven scholarship athletes and one countable coaching staff member available.
A game could be played with fewer than seven players and/or one countable coach if the impacted school elects to do so.
Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no-contest.
If the institution believes there are other compelling circumstances warranting a delay, it may request a postponement.
The school will be required to present reasons for not playing the game and Sankey will decide whether a game should be postponed or not.
If a game is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule it. If it can't be rescheduled, Sankey will cancel the contest and rule a no-contest.
In accordance with NCAA rules, a minimum of two officials must be available for a game. If less than two officials are available, the game will be postponed.
LSU stars Darius Days and Xavier Pinson said they were ready to take the booster shot, which Wade noted wasn't an option for his team.
"There's a lot of personal decisions, a lot of personal sacrifices, that have to go into this," Wade said. "Look, everybody knows what we need to do to play a full season as normal as possible.
"I think they’re willing to do that ... I'm not saying everybody’s thrilled about it, but we’ve educated them. We’ve had doctors come speak with them and we've done evetything to make everybody feel as comfortable with what we've got going on."