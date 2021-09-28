After bringing food and supplies to hard-hit areas of south Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the LSU basketball program will lend a helping hand again next month to those affected by the storm.
The Tigers will play an exhibition game against Nicholls State in the Colonels’ Stopher Gymnasium at 1 p.m Oct. 23, coach Will Wade said Tuesday.
Proceeds from the game and other donations collected will go to hurricane relief in the Thibodaux-Houma area, which were among the communities devastated by the Category 4 hurricane that hit Aug. 29.
Ticket information will be announced later. The exhibition will take the place of one of the two closed scrimmages allowed by the NCAA during preseason practice each fall.
This will be the second time in three seasons that LSU helps a Louisiana school after a natural disaster. The Tigers played Louisiana Tech in Ruston in Oct. 2019, seven months after a tornado damaged or destroyed most of Tech’s athletic facilities.
Practice begins
Wade held his preseason news conference Tuesday in advance of the first day of practice Friday.
As of Tuesday, LSU had 42 days until the start of the season when the Tigers meet UL-Monroe in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Nov. 9.
Before full-scale practices begin, however, players had to go through their annual “Boot Camp.”
Three days of grueling conditioning and fitness tests must be completed by every player to earn the right to participate in practice.
Players who don’t finish the tests will have an opportunity to make them up Thursday, when players who make it through are rewarded a day off.
Staff change
The players are going through “Boot Camp” under a new strength and conditioning coach after Greg Goldin, who worked for Wade at Chattanooga and VCU, took a job in the private sector this summer.
Goldin’s replacement is Lauren Green, who was the athletic performance coordinator and analyst at the University of San Diego the past three years.
He's also been an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Brooklyn Nets and worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
A shot in the arm
Before he could get a chance to be asked, Wade said the LSU men’s basketball program is 100% vaccinated for COVID-19 going into preseason practice.
That includes, he said, all coaches, players, staff members and managers.
“Everybody that’s in our gym day-to-day is fully vaccinated,” Wade said. “So we’re full-steam ahead with that and just thankful that everybody is healthy.
“We’re hopefully going to be be able to move through and have as normal a season as we can with as few disruptions as we can.”
Remembering Wayde
Tuesday marked three years since the death of LSU junior forward Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed just hours before the start of preseason practice leading up to Wade’s second season as head coach.
“Obviously, tough day for our program,” Wade said. “It’s just one of those tough days for all of us who were around him and spent time with him.”
The only player remaining on LSU’s roster from that tragic night is senior Darius Days, who was a freshman when Sims was killed.
But Wade said the current Tigers are aware of who Sims is and his family’s deep connection with the program.
The Tigers coach said he exchanged texts with Sims’ mother, Fay, earlier in the day.
“We’ll continue to move forward and continue to support his family, who continue to be a part of our thoughts and our prayers and our program,” Wade said.