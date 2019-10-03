BR.lsuvanderbiltmain.092219 HS 305.JPG
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before kickoff between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

THE HEISMAN RACE

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Tagovailoa remained the frontrunner with a stunning aerial assault on Ole Miss, throwing for 418 yards and a school-record six touchdowns (five to Amite’s DeVonta Smith) in a 59-31 victory. Tua has 84 career TD passes, tops in Bama history.

ODDS: 7/4

NEXT GAME: Oct. 12 at Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Hurts has narrowed the odds on former teammate Tua and could reclaim the lead with a strong game against Les Miles’ Kansas Jayhawks. Does it worry the Sooners that Miles’ unranked Oklahoma State teams beat OU twice in four years?

ODDS: 9/5

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Kansas (11 a.m., ABC)

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Nature abhors a vacuum. Heisman voters abhor an open date. Out of sight, out of mind doesn’t help a candidate’s Heisman cause, but Burrow returns against a Utah State pass defense allowing 264 ypg (103rd in the FBS).

ODDS: 4/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Utah State (11 a.m., SEC Network)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.

Odds: BetOnline.ag

