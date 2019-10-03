THE HEISMAN RACE
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: Tagovailoa remained the frontrunner with a stunning aerial assault on Ole Miss, throwing for 418 yards and a school-record six touchdowns (five to Amite’s DeVonta Smith) in a 59-31 victory. Tua has 84 career TD passes, tops in Bama history.
ODDS: 7/4
NEXT GAME: Oct. 12 at Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS)
JALEN HURTS
OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Hurts has narrowed the odds on former teammate Tua and could reclaim the lead with a strong game against Les Miles’ Kansas Jayhawks. Does it worry the Sooners that Miles’ unranked Oklahoma State teams beat OU twice in four years?
ODDS: 9/5
THIS WEEK: Saturday at Kansas (11 a.m., ABC)
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Nature abhors a vacuum. Heisman voters abhor an open date. Out of sight, out of mind doesn’t help a candidate’s Heisman cause, but Burrow returns against a Utah State pass defense allowing 264 ypg (103rd in the FBS).
ODDS: 4/1
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Utah State (11 a.m., SEC Network)
ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.
Odds: BetOnline.ag