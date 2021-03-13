LSU's basketball team had plenty of reasons to dance Saturday afternoon in Nashville.
The Tigers (18-8) defeated No. 8-ranked Arkansas (23-6) in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals to reach the title game for the first time since 1993.
After the upset win against the Razorbacks, forward Trendon Watford gave everyone a peek inside the jubilant locker room where the music was blaring and the party had broken out.
Can't see video below? Click here. Editor's note: Video containts explicit language.
If you're looking to add the song in the video to your playlist, it's titled "Bow Wow Wow."
LSU will face top-5 Alabama in the championship game at noon Sunday.