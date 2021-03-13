Trendon Watford LSU dance party

LSU basketball players, led by Trendon Watford, celebrate the team's SEC tournament semifinal win Saturday against Arkansas.

LSU's basketball team had plenty of reasons to dance Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

The Tigers (18-8) defeated No. 8-ranked Arkansas (23-6) in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals to reach the title game for the first time since 1993.

After the upset win against the Razorbacks, forward Trendon Watford gave everyone a peek inside the jubilant locker room where the music was blaring and the party had broken out. 

If you're looking to add the song in the video to your playlist, it's titled "Bow Wow Wow."

LSU will face top-5 Alabama in the championship game at noon Sunday.

