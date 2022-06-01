The weekly schedule in the fall always looked the same during Jay Johnson’s childhood.
Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, he broke down game film with his dad, the offensive coordinator at Oroville High School. He watched his dad’s team on Fridays, and he played his own Pop Warner game the next day.
Johnson recovered on Sunday. Then the routine began again, repeating every week until the end of the season.
“I can't associate how I grew up without football,” Johnson said.
The sport became Johnson’s favorite. He also played baseball and basketball, but football matched his personality. It let him hone the part of his mind programmed to strategize, and he could tap into his competitiveness the most with a helmet on.
Johnson never liked to rest. Football didn’t let him.
Football also gave Johnson extra time with his dad, a longtime high school coach. Jerry Johnson coached track and field, football and baseball during nearly four decades in Oroville, a small city in Northern California. The responsibilities of coaches at any level can pull them away from their families, so Jerry happily involved his oldest son.
All those nights watching film formed the foundation of Johnson’s relationship with his dad while molding him into a coach himself. Johnson learned how to prepare, analyze and anticipate. The sport strengthened his work ethic. He loved it, so even though Johnson became the baseball coach who will try to guide LSU through the Hattiesburg regional this weekend, football lingers in his mind.
“Honestly, I just wanted to be like him,” Johnson said of his dad. “If you asked me if I had my druthers — don't get me wrong, I love being a baseball coach — but I wish I was a high-level Division I football coach.”
Johnson’s affection for the sport stemmed from his father, who played one year in junior college. Johnson rooted for Nebraska because Jerry was born there. His earliest memories came from carrying the balls at his dad’s games. Johnson looked up to Oroville running backs Jeff Danner and Eddie Stewart — he can still recall their names — and hoped to play the same position in his dad’s offense. He dreamed of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Jerry never pushed his boys in a certain direction, but Johnson took to sports. He wanted to coach because that’s what his dad did. He first said he wanted to be a college baseball coach when he was 5 years old.
“Coaching is all I've known my entire life,” Johnson said. “I wouldn't even know what else to do. All I wanted to do was be like my dad, and I was lucky because he was very good at what he did.”
Hoping to educate his son, Johnson’s father brought him to coaches clinics. They went to San Francisco and Las Vegas. They once heard Lou Holtz speak. Johnson scribbled in his notepad at all of them, trying to absorb information. He understood the game so well that Jerry asked him to scout particular players during film studies.
“I wanted him to hear from those people about what it takes and what you need to do to get what you want at a very high level,” Jerry said. “It was just as much for him as it was for me and the other coaches.”
When Johnson reached high school, his understanding of the game gave him an edge. He also believed he had to work harder than anyone else as the coach’s son. His father never handed him a spot.
Johnson ran stadium stairs until he vomited during summer workouts. He tried to score every time he touched the ball. With how hard he played, Oroville head coach Jim McNulty once said he wouldn’t trade Johnson for two 200-pound running backs who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash.
Before Johnson’s junior year, Jerry installed the fly offense to highlight his elusive 5-foot-7, 165-pound son and let him run in space. The misdirection scheme relied on deception. When Oroville switched to the Wing-T a year later, Johnson shined at running back.
“Being small like that, he'd disappear in there and come out somewhere and be wide open,” Jerry said. “All of a sudden, he's at the third level going for a touchdown and you don't even know where he came from.”
Stats are limited, but Johnson rushed for at least 1,000 yards and averaged more than 9 yards per carry during his senior year. He earned All-Eastern Athletic League honors.
But Johnson didn’t have the size to play major college football, and he understood he couldn’t reach the next level.
When Johnson’s last football game ended, he called it “the saddest moment of my life” because he knew he would never play again. The sport had fit his personality more than any other. He loved meticulous planning before games, the emotionally charged atmosphere of Friday nights and the competition. Football sharpened his aggressiveness, and unlike baseball, he could chew on a result without having to play the next day.
“I don't know that I've had the passion or love affair with anything the way that I did with football,” Johnson said.
Baseball beckoned instead. Johnson had grown up with a full batting cage, lights and a regulation-size little league mound that his dad built in the backyard. They filmed practices, and they would break down the tape in the living room.
Though Johnson was an all-league baseball player at Oroville, he thought he didn’t understand the game as well when he graduated. He started out at Shasta Community College to learn more before transferring to Point Loma Nazarene, where he played second base.
“He's pretty humble about his baseball ability,” Jerry said, “but he was pretty darn good.”
As Johnson’s coaching career began, he had to evolve. So much of him was wired for football. Baseball required more patience. He wanted perfection, and the sport revolved around failure. Johnson tried to harness the emotions that made him an effective football player and apply them in different ways. More losses were going to happen.
“As a young coach,” Johnson said, “that was one of the biggest challenges for me.”
Though he struggles sometimes to move on from losses even now, Johnson better understands one game isn’t the end of the world in baseball. He still hates to lose. When he does, he tries to analyze why and motivate his team for the next game, drawing from the mindset he developed as a football player.
“I've really tried to program my mind and our team,” Johnson said. “If we lose a game, we need to show up to the field the next day and the other team is confused with our energy level. Like, 'Wait a minute, didn't we beat those guys last night? Why are they not down?' ”
In other ways, Johnson naturally incorporated football into his programs. He used the same attention to detail when he planned practices. He looked at training like installing an offense. He prepared for games by breaking down film like he once did with his father and studied other coaches, particularly Nick Saban.
“He gives us that football mentality,” LSU sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews said.
An avid follower of college football, Johnson has sent relevant clips to his teams over the years. In 2019, he watched a television segment about how LSU’s wide receivers caught 10,000 balls the summer before their national championship run.
Johnson replicated the drill at Arizona. Every player had to do something specific like drag bunts or fielding ground balls 10,000 times during fall practice. He believed athletes benefitted from repetition regardless of the sport.
Even now, Johnson often thinks in football terms. He compares free bases to turnovers, and leadoff hitters to kick returners. When LSU used a double squeeze against Vanderbilt, he called it a trick play, blending the sport he loved as a child with the one he turned into a career.
“For me, coaching is making your players good learners,” Johnson said. “There's a lot of parallels you can take from football and apply to baseball.”
The sport is never far from his mind. Johnson made some of his fondest memories when he scored touchdowns at Oroville. He cherished those moments when he returned to the sideline and saw his dad, and his appreciation for how much he learned in the process deepened with time.
He says none of this would have happened without Jerry, who watched every LSU game this season and traveled to Hattiesburg for the regional.
When told how much credit his son gave him for his success, Jerry brushed off the compliment, bashful about the praise.
“Well,” Jerry said, pausing, “he gives me way too much credit for what he's doing and where he's at.”