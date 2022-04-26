After a 10-inning victory against Missouri on Friday, LSU coach Jay Johnson said the key to winning games is that “inherited runners do not score.”
That's exactly what had just happened for LSU.
Jacob Hasty relieved Blake Money in the third inning, inheriting two runners that did not score. Grant Taylor relieved Hasty in the sixth inning, inheriting two runners that were stranded when he closed out the inning with a strikeout. In the eighth inning, Paul Gervase inherited two runners from Taylor but retired the side after inducing a foul out. Riley Cooper inherited one of Gervase’s runners in the ninth, then struck out the last batter of the inning to preserve the victory.
That was seven inherited runners who never reached home plate. In all, LSU’s staff stranded 11 runners in the 4-3 victory.
“You never really know what you’re going to get,” LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said. “Once they fail and realize, ‘You know what? It's not that bad. Like, I can control a couple of these things and be better. I'm ready for this challenge again,’ and then they have success, the momentum builds. Part of that is making sure they're matched up with the right hitters, and that's why we tend to do more pitching changes.”
One of those matchups was left-hander Riley Cooper facing left-handed hitter Luke Mann, who led Missouri with nine home runs entering the contest. Mann already had hit a home run off of Taylor on Friday, but when he faced Cooper on Friday and Saturday, he went 0 for 2.
So far this season, Cooper has inherited 15 runners but only two have scored. One was against Oklahoma on March 4 and the other on April 16 against Arkansas. He leads the pack in the bullpen by allowing the fewest inherited runners to score proportionally. Eric Reyzelman has inherited the most runners with 22, allowing eight to score. Both Gervase and Devin Fontenot have allowed five of their 19 to score.
Trent Vietmeier and Taylor are next in line. Vietmeier has inherited 12 and allowed four to score, while Taylor has inherited only eight, allowing two to score.
In total, LSU’s bullpen has allowed 35 of its 124 inherited runners to score this season. That's a rate of only 28.2%.
While the pitching changes can get tiresome for fans, it instills a team mentality in the bullpen. Reyzelman and Gervase tend to follow one another into a game, and they’ve had a little fun with it.
“Both of us are extremely confident in each other. After we recover in the dugout, I thank him for stranding my runners, and he thanks me for stranding his runners and we go about our days,” Reyzelman said after the April 9 game against Mississippi State.
It also takes a stable mindset, which comes with maturity. Cooper, while young, has pitched in the College World Series already. Vietmeier, on the other hand, is in his fifth year as a collegiate pitcher.
“I’ll come into a game with the bases loaded, and that’s my jam. That's my stuff,” Vietmeier said in March.