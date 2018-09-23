A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Ole Miss Rebels ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 61-41-4
LAST MEETING: LSU 40, Ole Miss 24 (Oct. 21, 2017 in Oxford, Miss.)
ON OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-1 (0-1 Southeastern Conference)
RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Texas Tech 47-27, defeated Southern Illinois 76-41, lost to Alabama 62-7, defeated Kent State 38-17
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, running back Scottie Phillips, wide receiver A.J. Brown
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Safety Zedrick Woods, middle linebacker Mohamed Sanogo, defensive end Victor Evans
RUMBLINGS: Picked to finish sixth in the SEC West, Ole Miss racked up a surprising 20-point win over Texas Tech in its opener, but lost by 55 to No. 1 Alabama in its next big test. Now, the Rebels get to face No. 6 LSU on the road.
ON THE REBELS OFFENSE
Since replacing an injured Shea Patterson last season, Ta'amu has done a solid job and leads the SEC with 1,359 passing yards for a team that ranks 14th in the FBS with 522.8 total yards a game. Brown is the real deal as a preseason first-team All-SEC pick.
ON THE REBELS DEFENSE
While the offense is capable, the defense has been a major problem. Ole Miss ranks 120th of 129 FBS teams in allowing 505.3 total yards per game. The Rebels are 121st against the pass (314.5 yards a game) and 111th in scoring defense (36.8 points per game).
Sheldon Mickles