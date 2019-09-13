LSU coach Ed Orgeron grew up a rabid LSU fan in south Louisiana, in a house where one could look out the window and see shrimp boats on Bayou Lafourche.

But after enrolling at LSU, he got homesick and dropped out before ultimately realizing he needed to go back to school. That led him to Northwestern State, the FCS (then I-AA) program in Natchitoches, Louisiana, a town known among movie buffs as the setting of the star-studded drama "Steel Magnolias."

On Saturday, Orgeron will face Northwestern State in Tiger Stadium.

WHO: Northwestern State (0-2) at No. 4 LSU (2-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

TV: SEC NETWORK

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

