LSU junior Jaden Hill won't pitch this weekend against Kentucky because of an elbow injury, coach Paul Mainieri said Monday afternoon. Though Mainieri didn't reveal specifics, saying he hadn't spoken to Hill or the team doctor, he said "the early report is not very positive."

Hill, a right-hander who began the season as LSU's ace and a potential top-five draft pick, underwent further tests Monday after he felt something wrong with his elbow last Friday during a start against Vanderbilt.

What we learned as Vanderbilt swept LSU and the Tigers fell to 1-8 in the SEC LSU lost all three games it played against No. 1 Vanderbilt, the first two in blowout fashion, 13-1 and 11-2, and the finale in a heartbreaking 5-4 ending.

"I have not talked to Jaden yet, nor have I talked to the doctor yet, so I don't know exactly what the situation is," Mainieri said. "I really can't comment on it yet until I get a chance to talk directly, but the early report is not very positive."

Hill suddenly grimaced and flexed his right forearm after a pitch in the second inning. He tried throwing one practice pitch, turned around, clenched his pitching hand again and told Mainieri, “'It just doesn’t feel right.'”

With Hill unavailable against Kentucky, Mainieri said redshirt junior AJ Labas will move into the Saturday slot. LSU hasn't decided who will start Sunday.