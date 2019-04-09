As Southern pitcher Eli Finney walked off the field for the final time Tuesday night, his teammates spilled out of their dugout. The fans cheered. One person held up a phone, recording the moment.
Finney shut down No. 8 LSU at Lee-Hines Field, leading the Jaguars to a 7-2 win, their first over the Tigers since 2005.
Southern, which lost by 13 runs when these teams last played, beat LSU for the third time in the 56-game history between the teams. Finney took a bid for a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
"From the second inning on, I would get random adrenaline chills in the dugout, behind the mound, between pitches," Finney said. "It was really exciting."
Southern improved to 18-15, while LSU (23-11) dropped its third midweek game this season. The Tigers have struggled, especially at the plate, during midweek games. Three days after scoring nine runs against Texas A&M, they recorded two hits against the Jaguars .
“We had a good batting practice,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “We had a good practice yesterday. It's hard to figure out. Sometimes ...”
He paused.
“Sometimes guys hit good and sometimes they don't. I don't know what else to say.”
LSU second baseman Brandt Broussard (16) applies the tag to Southern designated hitter Johnny Johnson (0) to get the out, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern left fielder Hampton Hudson (24) makes the catch on a fly out by LSU left fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo in the second inning, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
From left, LSU pitcher Zack Hess (38) joins LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn, LSU strength and conditioning coach Travis Roy and LSU hitting coach Sean Ochinko in the dugout against Southern, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU second baseman Brandt Broussard (16) awaits the catch before tagging Southern second baseman Willie Ward (6) out at second base in the first inning, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern third baseman Tyler LaPorte (2) and designated hitter Johnny Johnson (0) walk off the field before second baseman Willie Ward (6) bats against LSU in the first inning, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern third baseman Tyler LaPorte (2) is safe at first base as LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (24) misses the catch, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU center fielder Zach Watson (9) remains safe on the pickoff attempt as Southern first baseman Coby Taylor (33) is late on the catch, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn speaks with LSU pitcher Clay Moffitt (35) on the field before first pitch against Southern, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.
For LSU, the game was supposed to highlight the return of Landon Marceaux. Sidelined by arm soreness, the freshman hadn't pitched in almost three weeks.
But as Finney shut down LSU's offense, Marceaux took the loss. Unable to command his fastball, he gave up four runs in the first inning.
After the leadoff batter reached on an infield single, Marceaux issued two walks, loading the bases.
Then Jaguars first baseman Coby Taylor drove in two runs with a double off the wall in center field. Second baseman Willie Ward singled to bring in another two runs. At that point, Finney said, the Jaguars believed they could win.
After giving up another run in the second inning, Marceaux walked through the dugout, removed his hat and wiped his forehead in the aftermath of a disappointing return.
“I felt ready,” he said. “I was well-prepared coming in. I was confident. I was ready to go.”