Before one of LSU's games last week, Hayden Travinski stood in a secluded area underneath the stands at Alex Box Stadium. The sophomore catcher had a pile of weighted balls. He faced a nearby wall.
Travinski grabbed one of the balls, rotated his upper body and threw against the wall. He repeated the motion over and over, performing part of his pregame routine as he continued to heal from a stress reaction.
"So when I'm ready to throw, my arm's already hot," Travinski said. "I'm not having to manufacture any sort of effort."
The stress reaction appeared during LSU’s break before preseason practice in January, an injury that followed knee surgery last fall. Travinski was told at first he might have tendinitis, but the pain didn’t subside for a month. A few days before LSU’s season opener, Travinski underwent further tests, which revealed the stress reaction and prevented him from catching the first month of the season.
Travinski received medical approval to catch March 15. He started the next day for the first time in his career, and since then, Travinski has steadily taken on more responsibility, becoming LSU’s primary catcher. He started back-to-back games for the first time against Kentucky last weekend and started Thursday night against No. 5 South Carolina.
“His arm is starting to react better than it was earlier this year from the stress reaction,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “The endurance seems to be building up.”
While Travinski’s arm had to heal for him to earn more playing time, he overtook sophomore Alex Milazzo as the starter because of his bat. Travinski entered the series against South Carolina batting .268 with four home runs, displaying power that teammates describe as some of the most impressive on the team. He recorded his first hits in conference play last weekend, going 2 for 7 with four RBIs.
Milazzo, the more talented defensive catcher, is batting .154 with one extra-base hit.
“He brings certain things to the lineup that Alex, God bless him, doesn't have the capabilities of doing particularly offensively,” Mainieri said. “Alex, obviously, his biggest asset is his throwing ability, but I don't think South Carolina runs that much.
“I'm hoping that Hayden will be able to shoulder most of the time this weekend and hopefully be able to catch up to some of those fastballs. That's been something that he's got to be able to do as well. He's a powerful bat, but he also has to be able to catch up to 95 mph. He showed some promise this past weekend. We're hoping he can do that this weekend as well.”
From a health standpoint, Travinski still has work to do. He hadn’t caught back-to-back games since the summer before his freshman year until his starts against Kentucky. He felt fatigued near the end of the second game because of the physical demands required of a catcher. Mainieri replaced him with Milazzo for the final innings.
But the next day, Travinski noticed an encouraging sensation: Nothing.
“I think we've definitely turned a page,” Travinski said. “I'm not having elbow soreness or any kind of tightness. I think it's definitely progressed a lot.”