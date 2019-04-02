The resident hype man on LSU’s baseball team waited in the dugout.

Before every game this season, players crowd into a tight huddle near first base. Clay Moffitt usually stands in the middle of them, screaming.

On Tuesday night, Moffitt stayed in the dugout while LSU rocked back-and-forth before breaking onto the field. He was the starting pitcher for the second time this season, and the starting pitcher doesn’t participate.

“I wish I could,” Moffitt said, “but that'd be kind of ridiculous. I wish I could.”

As No. 9 LSU beat Grambling 9-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Moffitt threw five shutout innings, continuing a perfect season for the senior who spent so much time the past few years recovering from injuries.

Moffitt needed to eat innings as LSU’s fragile pitching staff prepared to pitch five games this week. Decimated by sore arms, the Tigers (20-9) have just 12 healthy pitchers.

He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

Moffitt, the son of LSU football strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, grew up in Baton Rouge. He went to LSU-Eunice after graduating from Catholic High, but he has torn his ACL three times since his junior year of high school.

Over time, Moffitt wondered if injuries would stop his athletic career.

“I told myself as long as I had a year of eligibility to play, I was going to play,” Moffitt said. “I didn't want to be that guy at the end of the bar saying I wish I had done this.”

After three years of junior college, Moffitt joined the LSU baseball team last year, realizing a lifelong wish. He didn’t pitch much, or particularly well.

The first week this season, Moffitt spent his time leading the Tigers' pregame huddle. He batted before he ever pitched. In his one plate appearance, he got hit and slung his bat toward the dugout.

Then Moffitt strung together 8⅓ scoreless innings — he gave up two unearned runs — before Tuesday night’s game.

After three shutout frames against Grambling, he appeared to give up his first run of the season. A solo homer hit the top of the wall and ricocheted onto the field. After review, umpires ruled the hit a double.

Moffitt stranded the runner on second base.

Moffitt walked off the field after his final inning having struck out five batters on a season-high 69 pitches.

He gave LSU everything it needed before such a long week. On Wednesday, he will return to the middle of the huddle.