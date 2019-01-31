LSU softball graduate transfer Amanda Sanchez began building a sparkling résumé from the day she hit the college scene at Missouri in 2015.
As a freshman from West Covina, California, Sanchez slugged 14 homers and had 56 RBIs to go with a .347 batting average. Her star has risen since.
But beyond the stat line, it was her courage, competitiveness and compatibility that landed her with the 2019 Lady Tigers of a different stripe.
Sanchez is expected to step in and take over at third base on an LSU team loaded with experience and talent. It took some amount of fearlessness to put herself among six senior starters she didn’t know — but she saw that, plus a strong coaching staff, as the best opportunity to reach the Women’s College World Series.
The final piece to that three-part puzzle fell into place on her official visit to LSU when she hit it off with the rest of the team. Sanchez picked the Lady Tigers over Oregon and Florida.
“What set them apart was I thought they cared more about me as a person than as a player, the strong sense of family and tradition I felt here put them above the other schools,” Sanchez said Tuesday at media day.
“To transfer for one year is kind of intimidating, and a lot of people don’t want to do it because it’s scary," Sanchez said. "The other six seniors played together for four years and some random girl comes to play for one year. But everyone has been real welcoming. I’ve gotten close to them. I’ve meshed pretty well. It’s been a smooth transition. Everyone at LSU has made it as smooth as it can be.”
Sanchez gets high marks from her new teammates for her adaptability. She will supplant last year’s starter at third base, senior Semiah Sanchez (no relation), who will battle senior Becca Schulte for the second base job.
But both players like the addition.
“She has one of the best personalities I’ve seen,” Schulte said. “She’s goofy, but gritty and serious when she needs to be. She doesn’t take life too seriously. She knows softball is a game at the end of the day. She’s given us that fun aspect we may have lacked last year.”
Shemiah Sanchez added: “We’re glad to have her. She’s a great power hitter. It’s great to have her to spark up the offense.”
LSU coach Beth Torina is confident it will work out and that Sanchez will make up for the loss of No. 3 hitter Emily Griggs in the lineup.
“We only get her for a year, but I think everybody will love having her,” Torina said. “It will take time to see how it affects everyone. We’ve had other transfers that had a big effect.”
Rather than just blending in, Amanda Sanchez wants to join the other seniors as a leader for a freshman class that will have to fill several openings next season.
As a four-year starter, she’s seen more than most.
“I have a different perspective, a different look,” Sanchez said. “I tell the new players: ‘It’s the SEC; you’re going to get out seven out of 10 times.’ When I was a freshman, I fell into that trap, too. I feel I can be that calming voice. That’s my role, to be a leader behind the scenes.”
The expectations arrived ahead of Sanchez. She made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2015, and last season she made the SEC All-Defensive team after making one error in 72 chances. League coaches voted her preseason All-SEC, and two days ago, she was named one of the 50 Player of the Year candidates to watch by USA Softball.
Sanchez had 35 career home runs and 141 RBIs in four seasons at Missouri. An injury in mid-March 2017 cut her junior year short, but she was awarded another season via the NCAA hardship rule. She bounced back to hit .374 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 2018.
Even after passing through Missouri from California, getting used to the Deep South was another adjustment.
“LSU and Baton Rouge are like no other place, like a melting pot,” she said. “There are so many different things (different) culturally — slang, language, food. When I first got here, I was like, ‘What the heck?’ And the roads are horrible. But I’ve enjoyed my experience here.”
Her burning desire for a chance to reach Oklahoma City, and to maximize her talent, were huge in deciding to make the leap.
“LSU was the best coaching staff that would get the most out of me, squish every possible thing left for me to get better,” she said. “I’m excited for this season. LSU has a tradition of going far. Here, I had the best shot of getting to Oklahoma City. Obviously, we’ve got to take it pitch by pitch and day by day, don’t jump to conclusions and enjoy the process.”