Former LSU star Booger McFarland agrees that a targeting penalty called on Devin White was a "bad call," he's just tired of hearing about it.

"By the letter of the law, from what everyone says, it was. I disagree. I don’t think it was targeting. I think that it was a bad call," said McFarland in an interview on ESPN 104.5's Off The Bench with T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta Wednesday morning. "I’ve talked to people that were officials that thought it was a bad call. … Guess what guys, you can’t do anything about it."

White was called for the penalty after he tackled Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in LSU's win Saturday. The penalty was upheld after video review, meaning White was ejected from the game. Because the penalty occurred in the second half, White is also suspended for the first half of his next game.

LSU is on a bye this week, meaning that game will be a highly anticipated showdown with top-ranked Alabama in Baton Rouge on Nov. 3.

The call was furiously panned on social media and elsewhere, eliciting a quizzical response by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a disapproving letter by political consultant James Carville, and a GoFundMe campaign that funded 13 "Free Devin White" billboards that went up Tuesday near the SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama.

McFarland, now a member of the Monday Night Football broadcast crew for ESPN, said it's time to focus on how LSU can beat Alabama without White, because complaining won't help.

"Keep complaining about it. They’re not going to change it. Stop talking about it," he said. "Let’s figure out a way that the guys that they put in there can help this team win. Because talking about Devin White, guess what that’s gonna do? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

McFarland, in his first year with the three-man broadcast crew along with former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and play-by-play man Joe Tessitore, has come under fire for his unique sideline transportation. Several fans have taken to Twitter to complain about what's called the "Booger mobile" blocking their view as he follows play along the sidelines.

A video posted during a game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons featured one person yelling at the back of McFarland's cart, which has a television attached to it, after a long touchdown pass.

The former Tigers linebacker dismissed the complaints, adding that there's always been cameras roving the sidelines is less "cumbersome than what's been used in the past.

"That’s not my problem. I’m doing my job. I could care less. ... I just think fans need something to complain about," he said.

