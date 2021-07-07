New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has nearly completed his coaching staff.

LSU will hire Dan Fitzgerald as its recruiting coordinator, which would fill the second slot for a full-time assistant coach, according to a report Wednesday evening from D1Baseball.

Fitzgerald spent the last nine years at Dallas Baptist as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. There, he built a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

The move is expected to be finalized Thursday.

LSU hires former Arizona State assistant Jason Kelly as new pitching coach LSU has hired Jason Kelly as its new pitching coach, head coach Jay Johnson confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

With Fitzgerald onboard, Johnson this week will have hired the two paid assistants allowed for college baseball programs. LSU hired former Arizona State assistant Jason Kelly as its pitching coach Tuesday.

Johnson then has to choose a volunteer hitting coach and determine LSU’s support staff, but Kelly and Fitzgerald will occupy the two full-time positions. Johnson prioritized hiring them first because their full-time status allows them to recruit.

Fitzgerald will fill the spot vacated by former LSU pitcher Nolan Cain, who spent five seasons as LSU’s recruiting coordinator. Cain accepted the same position with Texas A&M about a week before LSU hired Johnson.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU baseball lands Jacob Berry, an All-American freshman transfer from Arizona About a week into Jay Johnson's tenure, the new LSU baseball coach has landed an All-American from Arizona.

During his tenure at Dallas Baptist, Fitzgerald recruited nine eventual All-Americans and 11 players later selected within the top-10 rounds of the Major League Baseball draft. The school placed a league-high 69 players on the Missouri Valley All-Conference team.

Dallas Baptist reached the NCAA tournament seven times with Fitzgerald on staff. After losing to Virginia in the NCAA super regional earlier this year, it finished the 2021 season ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Fitzgerald was named the No. 7 assistant coach in the country in 2018 by Baseball America. Two years earlier, D1Baseball had ranked him the 17th best recruiter in college baseball after he pulled in the No. 27 class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

30 years later, LSU's 1991 national championship feels as relevant and special as ever Thirty years have passed since LSU baseball won its first national championship. To the players and coaches on that team, the title feels as relevant and special as ever.

Before his stint at Dallas Baptist, Fitzgerald spent five years as the head coach at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa. He took DMACC to the junior college world series four times. The team won five straight conference championships and had 14 players drafted.

Fitzgerald has coached in three different states — Iowa, Florida and Texas — giving him connections closer to LSU that could help Johnson as he and Kelly arrive with ties to the western United States.