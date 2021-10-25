Injuries continue to pile up for the offensive line and secondary.
Sophomore offensive guard Anthony Bradford will be out for the remainder of the season. Junior offensive tackle Cameron Wire did not travel with the team to Ole Miss on Saturday, but is expected to return against Alabama.
Sophomore versatile offensive lineman Charles Turner and senior offensive guard Chasen Hines also did not travel with the team to Ole Miss.
"(Chasen) Hines is not able to practice the next couple of days, but I think he's going to be ready for Alabama," coach Ed Orgeron said. "It looks like Cam is going to be ready. We talked about it this morning. We’ll see how he does this week. But I do believe he’s going to be ready."
In the secondary, Freshman defensive back Major Burns and junior cornerback Cordale Flott will not be practicing this week, but Orgeron said he hopes that Flott returns next week.
As for senior quarterback Myles Brennan, Orgeron didn't expect him back in time for the Alabama game and still doesn't.
"He was throwing the other day," Orgeron said. "I don't expect him back next week. I don't think he's ready to practice right now, and I don't expect him back next week."