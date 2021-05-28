While points aren't awarded in the first two rounds of the NCAA track and field preliminaries, the LSU men's team still did what it had to do Wednesday and Friday.
No. 1 LSU set the table well for nationals with a solid performance in the NCAA East preliminary rounds in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Tigers went into the meet with 24 opportunities to earn spots in the NCAA championships, which will be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. They converted 15, which will likely make them the team to beat in two weeks.
After getting five athletes through in field events on Wednesday, Terrance Laird led the way on the track Friday when he advanced through the quarterfinals of the 100 and 200 meters.
Laird earlier ran the anchor leg on LSU's 4x100-meter relay team, which also punched its ticket to Eugene.
LSU will have a second athlete in two individual events after JuVaughn Harrison easily made it in the high jump. He qualified in the long jump Wednesday.
Both of Laird's races were heavily wind-aided Friday, but the only goal was to get through the quarterfinals — which he accomplished with ease.
After teaming with Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams and Akanni Hislop to claim their 4x100 heat in 38.85 seconds, Laird won his 100 meters heat in 10 seconds flat.
The time, which was aided by a 3.1 meters per second tailwind, was the second-fastest of the day.
An hour later, Laird returned to record the fastest time in the 200 at 19.94 seconds. That one also had a helping win of 3.2 mps.
Hours before the first event on the track, Harrison continued his quest for twin national titles for the third time when he tied for first in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 2¼ inches.
Harrison won the long jump Wednesday with a 26-8½.
LSU picked up a seventh qualifier in the field when freshman Sean Dixon-Bodie was third in the triple jump with a 53-5.
Also, Eric Edwards and Damion Thomas earned their way to Eugene in the 110-meter hurdles. Edwards clocked a windy time of 13.50 seconds and Thomas got in with a 13.60.
Freshman Sean Burrell claimed the 400 hurdles with a personal-record of 48.86 seconds, which ranks third on the school's all-time list, and Williams also got through in the 400, coasting to a heat win in 45.43 seconds.
Burrell anchored the 4x400 relay team that won its heat in 3 minutes, 02.14 seconds. He was joined by Dorian Camel, Williams and Tyler Terry.
In addition to Harrison in the long jump, LSU's other qualifiers Wednesday were Rayvon Grey in the long jump, Tzuriel Pedigo in the javelin, and Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris in the hammer.
Advancing to Eugene
Three athletes from state schools also punched their tickets to nationals.
Southeastern's Johnathon Sawyer had the third-fastest time among the 12 qualifiers in the 400 with a PR of 45.18 seconds. He also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay that clocked the fourth-fastest time with a 3:04.88 and advanced.
UNO's Ismael Kone produced a PR when he had the eighth-fastest time in the 100 with a 10.09 and UL's Yves Cherubin got through in the 110 hurdles in 13.65 seconds.