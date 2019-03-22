ATHENS, Ga. — No. 8 LSU softball claimed a 11-4 win over No. 12 Georgia on Friday, scoring the final 10 runs in the opener of a three-game series.
The Tigers (26-6, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed 4-1 after an inning but exploded for seven runs in the second, highlighted by a Shemiah Sanchez grand slam — her third of the season and fourth of her career.
That gave LSU a 7-4 lead, but the Tigers didn't stop there. Elyse Thornhill hit a solo homer over the right-field wall, pushing the lead to 8-4.
LSU got on the board first in the first inning. Aliyah Andrews singled to third base and moved to second on an Amanda Sanchez walk. Andrews stole second and scored on a Shelbi Sunseri sacrifice fly to right, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Georgia (25-7, 1-3) answered in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run off LSU starter Shelby Wickersham. The Bulldogs tacked on another run, scoring from second off a single to right field, before the Tigers switched pitchers. Ali Kilponen struck out two to get out of the inning.
After the second-inning outburst, the game quieted down. But after three scoreless innings, the LSU bats came alive again. Amanda Sanchez led off the sixth with a double to left field. Sunseri followed with a double into the outfield, scoring Sanchez from second. Shemiah Sanchez then singled to left field to score Sunseri.
The Tigers tacked on one more run in the seventh when Sunseri single to shallow left center field to score pinch runner Akiya Thymes from second, extending the Tigers' lead to 11-4.
Kilponen picked up her first SEC victory. She allowed seven hits and no runs and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings of work. Wickersham allowed four runs off four hits in her 1/3 innings.
The teams continue the series at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the series finale scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday's game will be televised on ESPN.