HOOVER, Ala. — In a baseball season filled with hard to accept outcomes, the next game for the LSU Tigers may be the most difficult of all.
The waiting game.
Most years the Tigers are in the thick of the SEC tournament the last week of May. But Tuesday night’s sobering 4-1 loss to Georgia made LSU one-and-done in the SEC tournament for the first time ever. It also left the Tigers waiting until Monday’s NCAA tournament selection show to find out whether they will make the field of 64 teams.
Outside the program there was a sense of relief when LSU beat Texas A&M 8-2 in the regular-season finale to notch a 13th conference win. But at 13-17, LSU coach Paul Mainieri, his players and coaches knew the Tigers needed to do more to secure an NCAA bid.
They did not. Now they must wait, squarely on the postseason bubble. Now scoreboard watching becomes the new national pastime for Tiger nation.
Not so much a game as an obsession, really.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri was asked after the loss whether he thought his Tigers had done enough to be in.
He sounded hopeful, but hardly convincing.
“Well, I don’t have a vote,” Mainieri said, “but I hope so. If you’re asking me do I think we’re one of the 64 best teams in the country, I certainly feel that way. And we’re tied for eighth place in the SEC. We lost this game, obviously. I hope the whole selection doesn’t come down to how you did against an opponent.”
Perhaps that should be true. LSU still has a very respectable No. 24 RPI, based in large part on the fact that the SEC is the nation’s No. 1-rated RPI conference. The website WarrenNolan.com said going into play Wednesday that the Tigers had the nation’s No. 3 strength of schedule.
But that below .500 conference record is an anchor on LSU’s hopes. Since the NCAA expanded the field to 64 teams in 1999, going to the regional/super regional format, only 36 percent of SEC teams with 13 wins earned bids. In other words, another win in the tournament would have been a huge plus.
Mainieri does have a point. Maybe the loss to Georgia shouldn’t matter that much compared to the Tigers’ entire body of work. But you can pull one too many cards from a house of cards and bring the entire structure down. That’s where LSU may have put itself.
If LSU doesn’t get in, fans will decry the NCAA selection committee and say they got shafted. And they may have a point if that happens. But just like whenever you leave your fate up to a committee or a crew of referees (the 2019 NFC Championship Game no call leaps to mind), if you put yourself in position to get done wrong you might just get done wrong. LSU was 7-7 in one-run games this season. Two or three more wins in those coin flip encounters and the Tigers have nothing to worry about.
But LSU is where it is, parked on the couch with the big screen TV on the SEC tournament and the laptop computer on the NCAA baseball scoreboard. Preeminent national baseball writer Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, as expert an observer as you will find, said in Hoover on Tuesday night that LSU put itself in questionable territory with the Georgia loss. He said the Tigers need to be watching a handful of mid-major conference tournaments and season-ending series for upsets that take lead pipe lock conference champions out of their automatic bids and burn up another at-large slot.
These are the conferences Rogers said to watch:
- VCU (35-10, RPI: 34): The Rams’ Atlantic 10 conference opener is Thursday versus St. Joseph’s.
- Liberty (37-12, RPI: 26): The Flames open the Atlantic Sun tournament Thursday against Jacksonville
- Fairfield (35-2), RPI: 2). The Stags lost their MAAC tournament opener 4-1 Wednesday to Canisius but are still alive in the four-team, double-elimination tournament.
- Connecticut (30-16, RPI: 21). The Huskies open the Big East tournament Thursday against Xavier.
- Wright State (29-11, RPI: 28): The Raiders open the Horizon League tournament Thursday against Milwaukee.
- East Carolina (38-14, RPI: 14): The Pirates, coached by former LSU assistant Cliff Godwin, lost their American Conference opener Tuesday 11-1 to Memphis. They played Wednesday in an elimination game against Cincinnati.
- Nevada (21-18, RPI: 27). The Wolfpack doesn’t have a tournament in the Mountain West but ends the season with a series Friday-Sunday against San Jose State.
Frankly, it looks as though the Tigers are in real trouble. It's hard to see all of these conferences going their way. And Alabama getting off to a 2-0 start in the SEC tournament certainly doesn't help, either.
The waiting game for LSU will be a nervous one indeed.