If Sam Burns’ golf career was a stock traded on Wall Street, investors would be clamoring to buy it.

The former LSU All-American and Shreveport native is, as they say, red-hot. With his first PGA Tour victory Sunday in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Burns rocketed from 94th to 44th in the world rankings, from 47th to 14th on the tour’s FedEx Cup points list and from 47th to 22nd on the PGA Tour money list with nearly $2.8 million in earnings this season.

It would be fine and fitting if Burns, who is skipping this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, decided to take a beat and survey the riches his win has brought. Along with the $1,242,000 first-prize check, Burns earned:

• 500 FedEx Cup points

• Exemption from qualifying for regular PGA Tour events through the 2022-23 season

• Invitations to the 2021 Memorial Tournament, 2021 PGA Championship, 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2022 Masters.

It would be fine, except that isn’t Burns. Those who know him best, like LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead, expect this is only the beginning for the 24-year old.

“Yes, it was always his dream to win on tour,” Winstead said. “But his dreams didn’t end with one PGA Tour win. He’s got bigger things he’s after.

“I think, because of that, he’s not going away.”

Like many players, Burns had to learn to win. He was in contention several times and had great chances to win, like when he took a five-stroke lead midway through the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles and still led by two going to the final round. But a final-round 2-under par 69, hardly scratchy golf, left him one stroke out of a playoff that Max Homa won over Tony Finau.

Burns stockpiled the experiences, including a tie for fourth with Billy Horschel two weeks ago in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Now that he has the experience of winning, his future looks exceptionally bright. Even a Ryder Cup captain’s pick should not be ruled out at this point. He shot up to 24th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. Another win will have him squarely in the conversation for this year’s competition in September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

“Guys out there (on tour) succeed who have holes” in their games, Winstead said. “He’s gone after those holes, whether it be his short game or his putting. The big thing he was missing before this week was getting over the hump. Now he’s done that.

“I don’t think his hunger dies. You’re going to see a lot of great golf over the years.”

In an interview on Golf Channel on Tuesday, Burns said one of his immediate future goals was to be in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup playoffs to allow him to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time. But he admitted his first invitation to the Masters tournament has been much on his mind since his victory.

“I can remember watching that as a kid and dreaming of playing there one day,” Burns said. “I was brushing my teeth (Tuesday) and thinking, ‘We’ll be at the Masters next year.’ My wife’s birthday will be Friday of that week, so it’ll be a special week for us.”

The support of his wife Caroline, of his parents, his siblings, his team that every player carries with them these days, all was on display after he tapped in that final putt at Innisbrook for his three-stroke win over Keegan Bradley. It was part of the reason the normally stoic Burns was overcome with emotion.

“(Caroline) has been there for a lot of bad golf and some good golf,” said Burns, who got married in 2019. “She deserves a lot of the credit for this. The support she’s shown me through this is such a blessing.

“Having my family there too, my parents, they sacrificed so much for me, to let a kid pursue his dreams. My brother and sister were there. It was just a cool moment. You really couldn’t write it any better.”

Maybe this win was a gripping early chapter in the story of Burns’ golf career. But there is every indication there are a lot of glory-filled pages to come.