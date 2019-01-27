When LSU right-handed pitcher Eric Walker is at his best, he isn’t retiring batters with an overpowering fastball. He’s either buckling their knees with a sharp curve or fooling them with a masterful changeup.
But those pitches are merely his tools for success. What makes him special in any arena is the uncommon composure that allows him to handle the final strike to win a World Series as if it were a warmup toss.
That type of poise is what carried him through the most difficult time in his athletic life.
If all goes well in the next three weeks — and all signs are good — Walker will end a 19-month saga by starting LSU’s Feb. 17 game against Air Force.
“It’s been too long,” Walker said Friday. “I just miss the simple things, just playing baseball. I’m thrilled to be back, thrilled to be healthy.
“It wasn’t easy mentally and physically. I wasn’t in the team picture last year. At times it was tough dealing with that. This is the first game uniform I’ve put on since opening night. It feels good to lace it up, put the game uni on and be out here.”
The last time he pitched competitively for LSU, Walker walked off the mound at the 2017 College World Series with elbow discomfort, resulting in Tommy John surgery and the long rehabilitation it entails. Along the way he has amazed his coaches and teammates not just with his return but with the way he handled it.
“I’ve got to tip my cap to Eric,” said LSU junior ace Zack Hess, who will start the Tigers' season opener two days before Walker pitches. “I don’t know if I could have handled that as well as he did. Every single day he attacked each rehab assignment he had. He went after it with a purpose.”
Coaches are a cautious lot. It’s hard to get them to go out on a limb, especially when it comes to players coming back from an injury. But LSU coach Paul Mainieri was beaming about Walker’s prospects, and pitching coach Alan Dunn was duly impressed as well.
“It was one of the best rehab programs with guys I’ve been around (who had) Tommy John,” Dunn said. “From the get-go when he got back to throwing, it looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. His arm action was easy, the ball came out of his hand and he was able to repeat (the motion).
“He didn’t have any major setbacks. Usually guys have one or two or three times where they have to stop.”
Walker said waiting to get started bothered him more than any of the rehab process. The injury occurred during LSU’s second CWS game, a loss to Oregon State. Because LSU rallied to beat the Beavers twice in the loser’s bracket, their stay in Omaha lasted two weeks.
“In Omaha not seeing the doctor, that was hardest part,” he said. “As soon as I got back and had the surgery back home, from there on out there was no mental weakness. I just had to attack it. There was no point during the process I ever got down.”
Tommy John rehab is divided into five phases; one includes the subject's arm in a brace at a 90-degree angle, during which time he has to manage pain while maintaining motion in the shoulder and wrist. Gradually, he’s able to move the elbow while continuing strengthening exercises in the shoulder and wrist.
Throwing begins at 18-24 weeks and lasts 4-5 months with incremental increases in distance and frequency until reaching the next phase of throwing, from the mound and to hitters at the 8-10 month mark. It’s not until about 13 months when the pitcher can cut loose.
Walker worked nearly every day with trainer Cory Couture and strength and conditioning coach Travis Roy, with whom he established a deep bond. He also reached out to former LSU pitchers like Nick Bush and some of his brother’s friends who had the surgery.
On Monday, he’ll throw for the first time since fall. He’s not worried about his velocity, which before the injury was in the 88-91 mph range for his top fastball. He hasn’t had it timed nor does he want to.
“I told Coach, 'If y’all are going to use the radar gun, keep it to yourself,' ” he said. “Don’t tell me. I don’t want to know. I felt healthy, felt great. It was good to be back out there getting innings under my belt. I didn’t care about the numbers to put a standard to it."
All pitchers are on pitch counts at the beginning of the baseball season, and Walker will be watched particularly closely.
“Everyone at the start is limited. I don’t know what that number is," he said. "I don’t even know if I’m starting yet. Coach hasn’t officially told us. I’m just doing my throwing, getting healthy and staying healthy.”
In the meantime, the coaching staff will be glad just to have Walker in the dugout. He’s already had a positive effect.
“He’s not going to be a guy who goes out there and you’re trying to get six or seven innings,” Dunn said. “He will tell us, his body will tell us, his success rate, when it’s time.
“Some of these young guys will have a chance to see how he goes about his business in live games. That’s something you can’t replace. They’ll understand what it takes to pitch here.”
It’s not just the young players who will feel inspired.
“I can’t say enough good things about Eric Walker,” Hess said. “He’s the consummate teammate, a competitor. He goes about his business and works. It’s no surprise he’s made the strides he has in that short of a time. I can’t wait to see that dude get back out there on the mound.”