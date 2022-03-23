LSU’s bullpen was both the saving grace and a dagger to the heart Wednesday night.
After three relievers held Louisiana Tech to no hits through six innings after the Tigers fell behind 4-0 in the second, LSU right-hander Eric Reyzelman came on in the top of the ninth inning with a 6-4 lead and a runner on first.
He promptly walked three in a row as the meltdown allowed Louisiana Tech to score two runs without the benefit of a hit to send the game into extra innings, and the Bulldogs finally prevailed 7-6 in the 12th as the clock neared midnight at Alex Box Stadium. The winning run scored when normal LSU weekend starter Ty Floyd, the Tigers' seventh pitcher of the night, walked Taylor Young with the bases loaded.
LSU had seized control on the strength of its first three relievers, but the last three hurlers gave up seven walks in the three extra innings as Louisiana Tech took the second of two games from the Tigers this season. The Bulldogs (15-6, 2-1 C-USA) handed the Tigers (15-6, 1-2 SEC) their first loss, 11-6, on Feb. 23 in Ruston.
“We have to pitch better, there’s no other way to say it. When I came here, I knew that would be the challenge to find our core guys,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “You get into problems when you ask guys to do more than they should or they’re capable of."
Tigers right-hander Will Hellmers started Wednesday but was ineffective in his one-plus innings of work, yielding four earned runs on five hits and two walks. Adarius Myers’ two-run triple in the first put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0. Hellmers already was pulled when Steele Netterville’s sac fly off of Trent Vietmeier scored the fourth run in the second inning.
Allowing that inherited runner to score was Vietmeier's only blemish as he retired nine of the 10 batters he faced while striking out five.
Cale Lansville and Paul Gervase followed his lead by handling two innings apiece, striking out eight batters combined while allowing a single walk.
"Trent did a nice job," Johnson said. "Good to see that out of Cale, Paul did a nice job for two innings. If we get one more hit or we catch that ball (error in the ninth), we’re not in that situation.”
While the bullpen kept the Bulldogs at bay, the Tigers tallied four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Tre’ Morgan lined a double to right center to drive in two, Dylan Crews followed with a triple to the left-field wall to score Morgan, and Jacob Berry made it 4-0 when he reached on an error to score Crews.
Morgan’s RBI single in the sixth and Gavin Dugas’ RBI single in the eighth put LSU ahead 6-4 heading into the fateful ninth.
After Louisiana Tech's Walker Burchfield reached on a throwing error by LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson, Reyzelman replaced Gervase. After 12 balls in 15 pitches pulled the Bulldogs within 6-5 and left the bases loaded with no outs, Reyzelman was lifted for Devin Fontenot.
Fontenot coaxed a groundball double play from Netterville, but the tying run still scored to send the game to extra innings after the Tigers went quietly in the bottom of the ninth.
“We need one little thing … one little … I can’t figure out what it is, but once that thing clicks, y’all are going to see a totally different side of us that you’ve never seen before,” Vietmeier said.
Batters were retired in order through the 10th inning on both sides.
Then for the first time since the second inning, which covered 36 at-bats, LSU allowed a hit in the top of the 11th inning - a double by Young. With two outs, Fontenot intentionally walked Cole McConnell, then hit Netterville to load the bases before wiggling out of the inning.
LSU had a chance to take the game in the 11th. Crews lined a double down the left-field line, then advanced to third on a passed ball with one out.
Crews headed toward the plate when the catcher mishandled a pitch to Jack Merrifield, but Crews was tagged out as the promising opportunity fizzled.
Floyd entered for the top of the 12th for his first relief appearance of the season, and he gave up a double and two walks to load the bases with two outs. His third walk, all on 3-2 counts, put LSU behind 7-6.
The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the inning after Cade Doughty singled and Giovanni DiGiacomo put runners at the corners with a single of his own. But Thompson and Josh Stevenson struck out, putting the game in designated hitter Brayden Jobert's hands.
As Bulldog pitcher Kyle Crigger delivered the final strike, Jobert slammed the tip of his bat on the ground and threw his hands at face level while shouting.
The Bulldogs swarmed the mound to celebrate a victory that took more than five hours to achieve.